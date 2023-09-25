Papua New Guinea took on Hong Kong in the sixth match of the Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2023 in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, September 24, at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. This was the last game of the series. It was the second time both these teams faced each other in this series.

Papua New Guinea won the toss and elected to bowl in this match. Hong Kong had a terrible start to their innings and lost five wickets for 49 runs. Nasrulla Rana and Ehsan Khan added 35 runs for the sixth wicket. Papua New Guinea posted 89 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs.

Charles Amini was the pick of the bowlers and picked up two wickets for 15 runs in four overs. The other bowlers picked one wicket each.

Papua New Guinea lost their first wicket in the first over. But the next few batters managed to provide decent support to the innings and took the team’s total to over 50.

PNG lost their sixth wicket for the score of 76 runs in the 14th over. By the end of the 16th over, they had managed to put just three runs on the board and lost three wickets. Alei Nao played a crucial knock of 11 runs off 16 deliveries to guide PNG to a victory by one wicket.

Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Babar Hayat made 14 runs off 13 deliveries in this match. He finished as the leading run-scorer in the series, with 147 runs in three games at an average of 36.75 and a strike rate of 125.64.

Assad Vala, the skipper of Papua New Guinea, scored exactly 100 runs in this series in four games at a strike rate of 121.95. He made 14 runs off 16 deliveries in this game.

Virandeep Singh, the Malaysian all-rounder, finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the series. He made 140 runs in four games at an average of 46.66 and a strike rate of 134.61.

Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Charles Amini maintained his dominance in the bowling department. He finished as the leading wicket-taker in the series, with eight wickets in four games.

John Kariko was another bowler who picked up eight wickets in this series. The 19-year-old picked one wicket for 17 runs in this game.

Nasrulla Rana became the first bowler from Hong Kong to have a six-wicket haul in T20Is. He picked up six wickets for just 12 runs in four overs. In total, Rana took seven wickets in the series in four games at an average of 10.