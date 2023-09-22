Malaysia T20I Tri-Series 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Malaysia vs Hong Kong match (Updated) ft. Virandeep Singh & Anas Khan

Malaysia and Hong Kong played the fourth match of the Malaysia T20I Tri-Series 2023 on September 22 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia won the toss and elected to bat.

Malaysia's innings got off to a shaky start as they lost three wickets during the Powerplay, managing just 29 runs in the first six overs. However, skipper Ahmad Faiz and Virandeep Singh played pivotal roles in rescuing Malaysia from this difficult situation. Faiz was dismissed for 25 runs off 30 deliveries in the 14th over.

Malaysia faced further setbacks, losing two more wickets, which left them in a precarious situation. However, Virandeep Singh anchored the innings brilliantly, crafting an impressive 84 runs off 59 deliveries while remaining unbeaten.

In the final stretch, Sharvin Muniandy contributed 12 runs, helping Malaysia reach a total of 149 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Anas Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Hong Kong. He took three wickets while conceding 29 runs in his four-over spell.

Hong Kong encountered early setbacks, losing two wickets in their innings. However, the partnership between Babar Hayat and Shiv Mathur, which yielded 60 runs for the third wicket, played a pivotal role in their recovery.

Babar Hayat was eventually dismissed in the 15th over, but Shiv Mathur continued to anchor the innings.

Mathur's dismissal in the 19th over disrupted Hong Kong's momentum, and the remaining batters couldn't make a substantial impact. Hong Kong concluded their innings with a total of 126 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

As a result, they fell short by 23 runs in the match. Vijay Unni, Virandeep Singh, and Khizar Hayat contributed significantly with the ball, each picking up two wickets.

Malaysia T20I Tri-Series 2023 Most Runs List

Virandeep Singh is the leading run-scorer in the series. He made 84 runs off 59 deliveries, including four fours and six sixes. Virandeep has scored 137 runs in three games at an average of 68.50 and a strike rate of 138.38.

Babar Hayat scored a half-century in the last match. He made 49 runs off 35 deliveries in this game. He has made a total of 133 runs in three outings at an average of 44.33 and a strike rate of 127.88.

Shiv Mathur, the 15-year-old batter, made his T20I debut in this series. He scored 39 runs off 41 deliveries in this match, including one four and one six.

Malaysia T20I Tri-Series 2023 Most Wickets List

Virandeep Singh has performed exceptionally well with the bat and ball. He has taken six wickets in three games at an average of 6.83, an economy of 4.10, and a strike rate of 10.

Anas Khan bowled his best bowling figure in T20Is in this game. He has picked five wickets in three games at an average of 13.60, an economy of 5.66, and a strike rate of 14.40.

Khizar Hayat is third among the leading wicket-takers in this series. He was the most economical bowler in this game for Malaysia. Hayat picked up two wickets for 18 runs in four overs.