Malaysia T20I Tri-Series 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Malaysia vs Papua New Guinea match (Updated) ft. Lega Siaka & John Kariko

In the fifth match of the Malaysia T20I Tri-Series 2023, Malaysia faced Papua New Guinea on Saturday, September 23, at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. This encounter marked the second time these two teams met in the series.

Malaysia won the toss and elected to bat. Syed Aziz and Zubaidi Zulkifle, the openers, provided a decent start. They added 36 runs for the first wicket in four overs.

Zulkifle was the first batter to depart for an individual score of 16 off 10 deliveries. Syed Aziz was dismissed for 22 off 19 deliveries. Unfortunately, Malaysia's innings unravelled as they lost wickets in quick succession, ultimately getting dismissed for a mere 81 runs in 17.5 overs.

Charles Amini and John Kariko were the pick of the bowlers as they both shared four wickets each. The remaining two wickets were taken by Michael Charlie and Assad Vala.

Papua New Guinea also had a shaky start, losing their first wicket with 26 runs on the board in the fifth over. Their situation was similar to that of Malaysia, as they continued to lose wickets consistently. However, Lega Siaka held firm at one end, anchoring the innings.

Siaka's determined effort yielded 44 runs off 34 deliveries, playing a pivotal role in PNG's chase. Ultimately, Papua New Guinea reached the target in 16.3 overs. Muhammad Amir Azim took three wickets, Vijay Unni claimed two, and Khizar Hayat secured one wicket for Malaysia.

Malaysia T20I Tri-Series 2023 Most Runs List

Virandeep Singh made just three runs off five deliveries in this game but he still remains the leading run-scorer in the series. He has made 140 runs in four innings at an average of 46.66 and a strike rate of 134.61.

Babar Hayat of Hong Kong is in second place in the run-scorers list. He has made 133 runs in three innings at an average of 44.33 and a strike rate of 127.88.

Syed Aziz was the highest scorer for Malaysia in this game. He scored 22 runs off 19 deliveries. He has made a total of 100 runs in four innings at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 156.25.

These three are the only batters who have scored more than 100 runs so far in this series.

Malaysia T20I Tri-Series 2023 Most Wickets List

John Kariko picked four wickets for 11 runs in 3.5 overs and won the Player of the Match award. He has taken seven wickets in three games in this series at an average of 8.85, an economy of 5.72, and a strike rate of 9.28.

Charles Amini was another successful bowler in this game. He picked up four wickets for 18 runs in four overs. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in the series, with six wickets in three games.

Virandeep Singh is another player who has taken six wickets in the series. He has played four games and has bowled at an economy rate of 4.28.