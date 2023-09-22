Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Malaysia vs Hong Kong, Match 4

Hong Kong continue to lose as Malaysia claimed their second win in the ongoing Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I series. They have cemented their place in the second position of the points table as Papua New Guinea continue to lead.

Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I 2023 Updated Points Table

Papua New Guinea are topping the points table in the Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I series with 4 points and a much better Net Run Rate (2.258) than Malaysia. After claiming their second win Malaysia are standing in second place with same points as the PNG but with a slightly poor NRR (1.611).

While Malaysia have played three matches already in the tournament and won a couple, Papua New Guinea have won both games they have played so far. For Hong Kong, the story remains unchanged. They have lost three matches back-to-back and continue to struggle at the bottom.

Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 23 runs

In the fourth match of the ongoing Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I series, Malaysia batted first and scored 149/6 against Hong Kong. Despite losing three quick weeks within the first three overs, they got Virandeep Singh to the rescue.

He took the charge, lead the innings, and smashed an unbeaten 84 off 59 deliveries. Ahmad Faiz, the captain provided some assistance with a 30-ball 25 but that was all. It was the Virandeep Singh innings that save Malaysia and helped them set a decent target for Hong Kong.

Interestingly, Hong Kong had a better start but they faltered in the middle. Babar Hayat once again contributed with 49 runs off 35 deliveries whereas Shiv Mathur added 39 off 41.

Once Babar Hayat left, the middle-order collapsed, and Hong Kong could manage to reach 126 for the loss of seven wickets. They lost five wickets in space of 16 runs and eventually lost the match by 23 runs.

Vijay Unni, Virandeep Singh, and Khizar Hayat took two wickets each as Virandeep Singh got the Player of the Match award for his all efforts with both bat and ball.