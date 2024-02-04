Malaysia Women vs Kuwait Women T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Malaysian Cricket Association will host a three-game T20I series between Malaysia Women and Kuwait Women, starting on February 4, Sunday.

All three games will be played at the Johor Cricket Academy Oval. Winifred Duraisingam will lead the Malaysian side, while Amna Tariq will be the skipper of the Kuwait team.

Malaysia have played 69 T20Is, winning 31 and losing 37. Mas Elysa is their leading run-scorer with 956 runsm while captain Winifred Duraisingam leads the wickets charts with 42 in Malaysia’s short T20I cricketing history. They have played five T20Is against Kuwait, winning all of them.

Meanwhile, Kuwait have played 34 T20Is, winning eight and losing 24, while two contests ended withouta result. Since their inaugural game in 2019, Kuwait's wins have come against Bhutan, China, Myanmar, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Both sides locked horns in the shortest format of the game for the first time on Feb. 18, 2019. Malaysia will start the series as the strong favourites.

Malaysia Women vs Kuwait Women T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

February 4, Sunday

Match 1 - Malaysia Women vs Kuwait Women, 7:30 AM

February 5, Monday

Match 2 - Malaysia Women vs Kuwait Women, 7:30 AM

February 6, Tuesday

Match 3 - Malaysia Women vs Kuwait Women, 7:30 AM

Malaysia Women vs Kuwait Women T20I Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

There's no live streaming and live telecast of the Malaysia Women vs Kuwait Women T20I Series 2024 for fans in India.

Malaysia Women vs Kuwait Women T20I Series 2024: Full Squads

Malaysia Women

Elsa Hunter, Intan Jamahidaya, Mas Elysa, Ainna Hashim, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Nur Aishah, Winifred Duraisingam (c), Aina Najwa (wk), Wan Julia (wk), Aisya Eleesa, Dhanusri Muhunan, Nik Nur Atiela, Nur Arianna Natsya, Nur Dania Syuhada

Kuwait Women

Bhavani Yekkeli, Glenda Menes, Maryyam Ashraf, Shanthi Balasubramanian, Siobhan Gomez, Venora Shaina, Zeefa Jilani, Amna Tariq (c), Maryam Omar, Priyada Murali, Khadija Khalil (wk), Suchitha D'sa (wk), Madeeha Zuberi, Maria Jasvi, Mariamma Hyder

