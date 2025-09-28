"Man of big moments" - Fans laud Axar Patel's impactful spell in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel did a wonderful job with the ball in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. The Men in Blue won the toss and chose to field first.
Pakistan were off to a brilliant start, with openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman forming an 84-run partnership in 58 balls. However, the Indian spinners bounced back and propelled their side into a commanding position.
Axar bowled a tidy spell, conceding just 26 runs from his full quota of four overs. He claimed two crucial wickets, getting rid of Mohammad Haris (0 off 2 balls) and Hussain Talat (1 off 2 balls).
The left-arm spinner dismissed Haris in the 14th over. The swashbuckling batter was caught by Rinku Singh at long-off after a lofted inside-out drive.
Axar struck again in his next over, sending back Talat in the 16th over. The southpaw went for a big slog on the leg side but failed to get the connection right. The ball went straight up, and keeper Sanju Samson completed the catch.
Several fans praised Axar's impactful bowling exploits in the summit clash. Here are some of the top reactions on X:
Axar Patel finished with six wickets across seven innings at an economy rate of 6.90 in the Asia Cup 2025.
Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakaravarthy shine with the ball in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final
Pakistan looked set for a big score after their impressive opening partnership. However, India's spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy had other plans.
Kuldeep continued his brilliant form and was the pick of the bowlers. The wrist-spinner bagged a four-wicket haul, recording figures of 4-0-30-4. Varun Chakaravarthy also bowled a fine spell of 4-0-30-2.
Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets, while conceding 25 runs from 3.1 overs. Pakistan were bundled out for 146/10 in 19.1 overs. Sahibzada Farhan (57 off 38 balls) and Fakhar Zaman (46 off 35 balls) were the top performers with the bat for the team.
