"Man of big moments" - Fans laud Axar Patel's impactful spell in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel did a wonderful job with the ball in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. The Men in Blue won the toss and chose to field first.

Ad

Pakistan were off to a brilliant start, with openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman forming an 84-run partnership in 58 balls. However, the Indian spinners bounced back and propelled their side into a commanding position.

Axar bowled a tidy spell, conceding just 26 runs from his full quota of four overs. He claimed two crucial wickets, getting rid of Mohammad Haris (0 off 2 balls) and Hussain Talat (1 off 2 balls).

The left-arm spinner dismissed Haris in the 14th over. The swashbuckling batter was caught by Rinku Singh at long-off after a lofted inside-out drive.

Ad

Trending

Axar struck again in his next over, sending back Talat in the 16th over. The southpaw went for a big slog on the leg side but failed to get the connection right. The ball went straight up, and keeper Sanju Samson completed the catch.

Several fans praised Axar's impactful bowling exploits in the summit clash. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan What a spell from Axar Patel. Just 26 runs and 2 important wickets. Baapu rocks.

Ad

Sunny @Cricketkibaat01 AXAR " CLUTCH " PATEL

Ad

Zulkar Nain @IMSZNM @CricCrazyJohns BAAPU AXAR, YOU BEAUTY! 💥 Spinning webs and snatching wickets like a boss – that was a peach to send the batter packing! Our desi spin king is turning the game on its head. 🔥 Asia Cup mein Baapu ka raaj chal raha hai! Keep ruling, Axar!

Ad

Sarita Choudhary @Saritanitharwal @CricCrazyJohns Axar Patel turning the game on its head

Ad

Kuldeep Yadav @kkyadavv AXAR PATEL Man of big moments!! 4-0-26-2 #AsiaCupT20 #axarpatel

Ad

BrevIsGod 🇿🇦 @Thinkcritical07 Axar Patel always delivers in clutch moments 🥶

Ad

Axar Patel finished with six wickets across seven innings at an economy rate of 6.90 in the Asia Cup 2025.

Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakaravarthy shine with the ball in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

Pakistan looked set for a big score after their impressive opening partnership. However, India's spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy had other plans.

Ad

Kuldeep continued his brilliant form and was the pick of the bowlers. The wrist-spinner bagged a four-wicket haul, recording figures of 4-0-30-4. Varun Chakaravarthy also bowled a fine spell of 4-0-30-2.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets, while conceding 25 runs from 3.1 overs. Pakistan were bundled out for 146/10 in 19.1 overs. Sahibzada Farhan (57 off 38 balls) and Fakhar Zaman (46 off 35 balls) were the top performers with the bat for the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news