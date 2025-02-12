Man who saved Rishabh Pant’s life attempts suicide with girlfriend: Reports

Rajat Kumar, who saved Rishabh Pant's life following his horrific car crash in December 2022, reportedly attempted suicide with his girlfriend. Rajat and Nish rescued the cricket star after the near-fatal accident on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway.

According to a report by ETV Bharat, Rajat and his girlfriend attempted suicide at the Buchcha Basti village, Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, February 13. As per sources, the two took the extreme step due to their respective families not accepting their five-year-long relationship.

The two were rushed to the hospital and while the 25-year-old Rajat's condition remains critical, the girl lost her life. Sharing details about the incident, sources were quoted as saying by ETV Bharat:

"Both used to talk on the phone for hours but since they belonged to different communities, their families were unhappy with this relationship. The girl was set to be married somewhere else. Both tried to convince the family members but did not succeed, rather the families became strict. After which both stopped meeting each other.

"The two were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where the girl died. The girl's mother has accused Rajat of killing her daughter."

Note: Suicide is not a solution. If you are feeling suicidal or having suicidal thoughts, reach out to AASRA - Suicide Prevention and Counselling NGO at [email protected].

Rishabh Pant gifted two-wheelers to Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar for rescuing him after car crash

Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar didn't know who Rishabh Pant was when they rescued the wicketkeeper-batter following his tragic car accident. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain expressed his gratitude by gifting his saviours two-wheelers.

In a video shared by 7Cricket on X, Rajat and Nishu can be seen sitting on the scooters gifted by Pant.

Rishabh Pant returned to international cricket with the 2024 T20 World Cup. He is part of India's squad for their ongoing three-match home ODI series against England and the subsequent 2025 Champions Trophy.

