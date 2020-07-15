Manoj Tiwary takes a dig at Ramesh Powar’s push-up challenge, asks how it will benefit people with mental health issues 

In the wake of mental health being talked about more than ever, former India cricketer Ramesh Powar began a challenge on Twitter.

To spread awareness about mental health issues, Ramesh Powar started a '25 push-ups for 25 days challenge' on June 28. Since then, he has been posting videos of him performing 25 push-ups and nominating fellow cricketers to take up the challenge.

Most recently, Ramesh Powar nominated Dhawal Kulkarni for the challenge while also wishing him good luck for his future endeavors.

👍 @ojasmehta 25 push-ups for 25 days challenge#day 17 #mentalhealthawareness

I nominate @dhawal_kulkarni , मुंबईकर who has played for India. Still playing in Ipl ,Great Example of hardwork & dedication. Take care DK & stay safe.All the best for the future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/NssAb2T4Jc — RAMESH POWAR (@imrameshpowar) July 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Bengal batsman Manoj Tiwary questioned how a push-up challenge can help people who are battling mental health issues. To have his doubts clarified, Tiwary tweeted asking to be educated about how push-ups can help people going through depression.

Can someone educate me on how push-ups challenges or any other stupid challenges 4 that matter will help people who all r going through depression ?? — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) July 14, 2020

Ramesh Powar sends out a strong-worded message

Having noticed Tiwary’s tweet, Ramesh Powar tweeted a long clarification post in which he explained that such challenges help people who are suffering in silence. He also suggested that it sends out a message that nobody is fighting alone and we are all in this together.

“It helps to spread the words ‘You are not alone’ and brings awareness to support those suffering in silence from mental illness. You wouldn’t know that the person you rain into at the store and just spoke with could barely get out of bed this morning to even get dressed, let along face the day. That the person that just smiled at you in passing has high anxiety and suffer from panic attacks to the point they almost pass out regularly.

“You don’t know that your neighbour may cry every day because of how sad they are because when you see them they put on a fake smile and wave a happy hello,” a part of Ramesh Powar's post read.

Tiwary, on his part, thanked Ramesh Powar for clarifying the doubts, while also sarcastically adding that he would like to hear from people who benefitted from taking such challenges.