Marnus Labuschagne glad to see things sorted out as Australia aim to win the T20 World Cup and retain the Ashes 

Australia's star batsman Marnus Labuschagne has shared his thoughts on the fight between the national team's players and the coach. The last few weeks have been tumultuous for the Australian team, especially after their dismal T20 tour of Bangladesh.

Stealing the spotlight was coach Justin Langer, whose tenure had come into question after rumors of a rough relationship with the players. Hence, Cricket Australia, Langer, and all the top cricketers had an emergency meeting to sort out the issues.

Justin Langer notably remarked they all spoke candidly and he hopes to become a better coach moving forward. Marnus Labushcagne admitted there was no better way for the conflict to get resolved. The 26-year old is confident after their honest conversations and hopes they can concentrate ahead of a crucial period of cricket.

"It’s never nice when it comes out like it has, so that’s not how we want to do it. But we want to make sure that we come together as a team and for those things that have come out, it’s been spoken about that it’s come to a head now and there’s been conversations had, and we can all move forward and have our focus on winning this World Cup and retaining the Ashes," Labuchagne stated as quoted by The Age.

I’ve been in touch with Langer in the last couple of weeks: Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne asserted he has spoken to Justin Langer in the last two weeks. The South African-born Australian cricketer feels happy to see the touring party out of quarantine and hopes they'll be refreshed ahead of a busy season.

"I’ve spoken to the coach, absolutely. I’ve been in touch with him in the last couple of weeks and just having a chat to him. I think it’s really nice that those players and coaching and support staff are out of quarantine and can spend a bit of time with their families before what is going to be a massive five months."

Labuschagne skipped the West Indies and Bangladesh tours, followed by missing out on the T20 World Cup squad. Labuschagne will return for national duty during Australia's home Test season that begins against Afghanistan in Hobart. Post that, England will visit Down Under to battle for the urn.

