Marnus Labuschagne keen to bat with Virat Kohli; picks his favorite IPL team

Marnus Labuschagne recently revealed that he wants to bat with star Indian batter Virat Kohli. The Australian recently played against Kohli in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy followed by a three-match ODI series.

The Aussie batter hosted a question-and-answer session on his official Twitter account. Fans came up with various questions, ranging from cricket to his personal life.

A fan if he gets a chance to bat with one of the top four batters, excluding Steve Smith, who would that be? Labuschagne was quick to pick Kohli and added that they would run a lot of doubles while batting together.

“has to be Virat Kohli; we’d run heaps of 2s," the right-handed batter wrote.

Labuschagne also picked Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as his favorite team in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

When asked to pick the best spinner in the world, the Aussies didn't spare a moment to name Ravichandran Ashwin. The senior off-spinner troubled him a lot in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India won by a 2-1 margin.

A fan then asked:

"Who is moreover difficult to face? Lyon in the nets or Ashwin out there in the middle?”

Labuschagne replied by saying that every bowler is difficult to face in the middle.

“It’s always harder in the middle regardless of who’s bowling (can’t get out in the nets)," he said.

"Watching him bat is easy on the eye" - Marnus Labuschagne on Rohit Sharma

In the same Q&A session, a fan asked Marnus Labuschagne about his thoughts on Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

The Aussie batter showered praise on the Mumbai-born cricketer, saying that watching him play is a treat to the eye.

“Watching him bat is easy on the eye – smooth bat swing," he wrote.

Speaking of cricket, Labuschagne will next be seen in action for Australia during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India at the Oval, starting on June 7.

