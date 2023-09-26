Marsh One Day Cup 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after South Australia vs Western Australia match (Updated) ft. Sam Whiteman & D'Arcy Short

South Australia and Western Australia played the third match of the Marsh One Day Cup 2023 on Tuesday, September 26, at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. South Australia won the toss in this match and elected to bowl.

Western Australia encountered early setbacks in their innings, losing their openers, Josh Philippe and D'Arcy Short, within the first ten overs. However, Cameron Bancroft and Sam Whiteman stabilized Western Australia's innings, forming a crucial partnership of 105 runs for the third wicket, spanning 22.1 overs.

After the dismissal of Bancroft, who contributed 66 runs from 99 deliveries, Whiteman found support from skipper Ashton Turner. They accelerated the scoring, amassing 119 runs for the fourth wicket in just 10 overs.

Western Australia had a productive last 10 overs, scoring 122 runs, and concluded their innings at an impressive 371 runs for the loss of seven wickets. This total marked the fourth-highest in the history of the Marsh One Day Cup for Western Australia. Nick Hobson played a vital role in the final overs, contributing 64 runs off just 28 deliveries.

For South Australia, Brendan Doggett, Nathan McAndrew, and Ben Manenti each picked two wickets, while Henry Thornton secured one.

In response, South Australia faced a challenging start to their innings, losing Jake Fraser-McGurk early with only 26 runs on the board. However, Henry Hunt and Daniel Drew forged a substantial partnership, adding 96 runs for the second wicket, helping South Australia recover from the initial setback. After Hunt's dismissal in the 25th over, Nathan McSweeney joined Drew in the middle.

The duo combined to add 93 runs for the third wicket, propelling the team past the 200-run mark. However, Western Australia struck back in the 45th and 46th overs, taking three crucial wickets as South Australia approached 300 runs. Despite scoring 35 runs in the last two overs, South Australia fell short of the target by 22 runs.

D'Arcy Short, while conceding 81 runs in his eight overs, made a vital impact with three crucial wickets, including Drew (120 off 119). The other five bowlers used by Western Australia chipped in with one wicket each.

Marsh One Day Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Sam Whiteman has displayed exceptional form this season, achieving a half-century in both of his outings. He currently stands as the leading run-scorer, having amassed 151 runs at an impressive average of 75.50 and a strike rate of 105.59. In this match, he contributed significantly with 89 runs off 91 deliveries, emerging as Western Australia's highest-scorer.

Daniel Drew's remarkable performance in this game earned him the distinction of being the first batter to score a century this season. He compiled a brilliant 120 runs from 119 deliveries and currently ranks as the second-highest run-scorer in the competition.

Ashton Turner, Western Australia's captain, delivered a scintillating performance, recording 86 runs from just 44 deliveries in this match. His outstanding contributions led to him being awarded the Player of the Match. Turner has accumulated a total of 113 runs in two innings this season, maintaining an impressive average of 113 and a strike rate of 114.14.

Marsh One Day Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

D’Arcy Short demonstrated his effectiveness with the ball in this match, securing three crucial wickets while conceding 81 runs. With five wickets to his name in just two games, Short is currently the leading wicket-taker in the competition.

Lance Morris, who impressed with a four-wicket haul for 64 runs in the first game, did not feature in the playing 11 for this match. Nonetheless, he stands as the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition.

Andrew Tye, the experienced 36-year-old pacer, has claimed three wickets across two games. He maintains an average of 38, an economy rate of 5.70, and a strike rate of 40.