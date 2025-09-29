"Masterclass on how to bat in the middle overs" - Dinesh Karthik hails Team India star after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final

Former Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik hailed young batter Tilak Varma for his match-winning knock in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan in Dubai on September 28. Chasing 147 for victory, the Men in Blue were in disarray at 10/2 when Tilak walked out to bat.The score soon became 20/3, with Sanju Samson joining Tilak out in the middle. Yet, the latter displayed tremendous resolve throughout the innings, finishing unbeaten on 69 from 53 deliveries.His heroics helped India eventually pull off a tense five-wicket win with two balls to spare.Talking about Tilak Varma's heroics in the post-match show on Cricbuzz, Karthik said (13:33):&quot;Tilak Varma is a very special talent. His greatness lies not in his ability to play shots, that's only one facet of his game. His ability to understand situations and react accordingly is what Rohit Sharma meant when he said Tilak is an all-format player. He is very stylish but also very hard to bowl to because he can pick you up and the same ball he can hit over covers as well. It was a masterclass on how to bat in the middle overs.&quot;He added:&quot;He understands what it takes to be a champion. And today was a great example on why you need to invest in him. He is middle order guy so he won't get opportunities always. But there will be moments when a boy like this needs to find a way to do it for the team. He needed to shun out a lot of other things and show situational awareness.&quot;Tilak finished the tournament with 213 runs at an outstanding average of 71 and a strike rate of over 131 in seven outings.&quot;He really handled pressure well&quot; - Dinesh Karthik on Shivam DubeDinesh Karthik praised Shivam Dube for playing a crucial knock in the closing stages of India's famous win in the Asia Cup final over Pakistan. The tall left-hander scored 33 off 22 deliveries with two boundaries and maximums each to relieve pressure on Tilak Varma.&quot;He didn't play the last game. Then he comes in here , bowls with the new ball as Hardik Pandya is out and he is under a lot of pressure as the allrounder. He delivers three decent overs and with the bat, finds a way to take it home. So these are small things which really matter. I thought he really handled pressure well within his gameplan which is to hit down the ground,&quot; said Karthik.Karthik added:&quot;He doesn't have those funky shots. He has a lovely bat swing with nice power down the ground. Shivam Dube is mastering the role of being in the middle and he has done it brilliantly for CSK. And he hardly gets a chance in bilaterals because Hardik is around. But when you see an innings like this, you understand why people have invested in him. He was taken to the Caribbean specifically for taking down the spinner.&quot;Batting aside, Dube also bowled three crucial overs, including two in the powerplay, and conceded only 23 runs.