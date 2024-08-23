Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Boca Raton Trailblazers vs Grand Cayman Jaguars (Updated) ft. Colin Munro and Logan van Beek

The Max60 Caribbean 2024 season continued on Thursday, August 22, with four matches at the Jimmy Powell Oval in Cayman Islands. The first match of the day bewteen Grand Cayman Jaguars and New York Strikers was abandoned owing to ceaseless rain at the venue.

In match 15 between Boca Raton Trailblazers and Miami Lions, the Trailblazers batted first and made 87/7. Gerhard Erasmus (2/16) and Sajad Ahmadzai (2/13) hogged the limelight with the ball for the Lions before Corey Anderson clubbed an 11-ball 21* to steer his team to a seven-wicket win in eight overs.

In the next game between New York Strikers and Caribbean Tigers, the former made 101/4 from their 10 overs on the back of Colin Munro’s explosive 32-ball 56. The Tigers chased down the target with six wickets and 11 balls to spare. Ashley Nurse clobbered 37 from 17 balls in the chase to negate Akhilesh Reddy’s two-wicket spell.

In the final match of the day, Grand Cayman Jaguars' Logan van Beek (3/16) helped restrict the Boca Raton Trailblazers to 86/4. Chasing 87 for the win, the Jaguar's gunned down their target in just 5.3 overs. Alex Hales blasted 33 from nine balls while his opening partner Ben Dunk top-scored with 35 off 16.

Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Josh Brown (CAT) 6 6 - 209 56 34.83 87 240.22 - 2 - 9 22 2 Beau Webster (BRT) 6 6 2 206 82 51.5 117 176.06 - 2 - 18 11 3 Colin Munro (NYS) 6 6 2 201 64 50.25 116 173.27 - 2 - 20 9 4 David Warner (BRT) 5 5 - 145 40 29 89 162.92 - - - 16 4 5 George Munsey (CAT) 7 6 - 135 52 22.5 77 175.32 - 2 - 12 9 6 Jack Wood (BRT) 6 6 2 132 40 33 76 173.68 - - - 6 8 7 Gerhard Erasmus (MIL) 7 7 - 125 32 17.85 88 142.04 - - - 8 6 8 Ben Dunk (GCJ) 6 5 - 122 42 24.4 53 230.18 - - 1 9 12 9 Corey Anderson (MIL) 7 7 1 117 43 19.5 71 164.78 - - - 7 9 10 Nick Hobson (CAT) 7 6 2 109 40* 27.25 46 236.95 - - - 8 9

Caribbean Tigers’ Josh Brown continues as the leading run-getter of the Max60 Caribbean 2024 season with 209 runs. Beau Webster (206 runs) also retained his second position among the season’s most successful batters despite failing twice on the day against Miami Lions and Grand Cayman Jaguars. Colin Munro’s 56 took his tally to 201 runs to be ranked at number three.

With scores of 40 and 36, Boca Raton Trailblazers captain David Warner jumped to the number four position with 145 runs. George Munsey fell to fifth position with 135 runs, followed by Jack Wood (132 runs) and Gerhard Erasmus (125 runs) at number six and seven. Ben Dunk moved up to number eight with 122 runs from five innings while Corey Anderson (117 runs) slipped from seven to nine. Nick Hobson dropped five rungs to round out the top 10 with 109 runs.

Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4 5 1 Logan van Beek (GCJ) 6 6 66 11 - 140 10 3/16 14 12.72 6.6 - - 2 Andrew Tye (CAT) 7 7 78 13 - 128 9 3/21 14.22 9.84 8.66 - - 3 Brad Currie (CAT) 7 7 72 12 - 77 8 2/3 9.62 6.41 9 - - 4 Gerhard Erasmus (MIL) 7 6 61 10.1 - 87 8 3/13 10.87 8.55 7.62 - - 5 Sajad Ahmadzai (MIL) 7 7 72 12 - 101 7 2/7 14.42 8.41 10.28 - - 6 Mitchell Owen (NYS) 6 6 72 12 - 103 7 3/18 14.71 8.58 10.28 - - 7 Isuru Udana (NYS) 6 6 60 10 - 105 7 3/6 15 10.5 8.57 - - 8 Suranga Lakmal (CAT) 6 6 72 12 - 121 7 3/20 17.28 10.08 10.28 - - 9 Colin de Grandhomme (BRT) 6 5 36 6 - 77 6 3/14 12.83 12.83 6 - - 10 Patrick Dooley (CAT) 7 7 84 14 - 110 6 2/11 18.33 7.85 14 - -

Logan van Beek’s three-wicket haul extended his tally to 10 wickets and helped him jump from number four to become the leading wicket-taker of the Max60 Caribbean 2024 season. Andrew Tye (nine wickets) slipped to number two after taking just one wicket on the day. Brad Currie made excellent progress to become one of the three leading bowlers of the season with eight wickets.

While Gerhard Erasmus is ranked fourth on the table with eight wickets, his Miami Lions teammate Sajad Ahmadzai burst into top five with seven scalps after taking two against the Trailblazers. Mitchell Owen (7) slipped from number two to number six for going wicketless on the day, while Isuru Udana and Suranga Lakmal took the seventh and eighth positions respectively with seven wickets apiece. Colin de Grandhomme and Patrick Dooley, with six wickets each, occupy the final two positions on the table.

