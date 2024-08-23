  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • MAX60 League
  • Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Boca Raton Trailblazers vs Grand Cayman Jaguars (Updated) ft. Colin Munro and Logan van Beek

Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Boca Raton Trailblazers vs Grand Cayman Jaguars (Updated) ft. Colin Munro and Logan van Beek

By Sportz Connect
Modified Aug 23, 2024 09:05 IST
Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Runs
Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Runs

The Max60 Caribbean 2024 season continued on Thursday, August 22, with four matches at the Jimmy Powell Oval in Cayman Islands. The first match of the day bewteen Grand Cayman Jaguars and New York Strikers was abandoned owing to ceaseless rain at the venue.

In match 15 between Boca Raton Trailblazers and Miami Lions, the Trailblazers batted first and made 87/7. Gerhard Erasmus (2/16) and Sajad Ahmadzai (2/13) hogged the limelight with the ball for the Lions before Corey Anderson clubbed an 11-ball 21* to steer his team to a seven-wicket win in eight overs.

In the next game between New York Strikers and Caribbean Tigers, the former made 101/4 from their 10 overs on the back of Colin Munro’s explosive 32-ball 56. The Tigers chased down the target with six wickets and 11 balls to spare. Ashley Nurse clobbered 37 from 17 balls in the chase to negate Akhilesh Reddy’s two-wicket spell.

also-read-trending Trending

In the final match of the day, Grand Cayman Jaguars' Logan van Beek (3/16) helped restrict the Boca Raton Trailblazers to 86/4. Chasing 87 for the win, the Jaguar's gunned down their target in just 5.3 overs. Alex Hales blasted 33 from nine balls while his opening partner Ben Dunk top-scored with 35 off 16.

Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Runs List

No.PlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAvgBFSR1005004s6s
1Josh Brown (CAT)66-2095634.8387240.22-2-922
2Beau Webster (BRT)6622068251.5117176.06-2-1811
3Colin Munro (NYS)6622016450.25116173.27-2-209
4David Warner (BRT)55-145402989162.92---164
5George Munsey (CAT)76-1355222.577175.32-2-129
6Jack Wood (BRT)662132403376173.68---68
7Gerhard Erasmus (MIL)77-1253217.8588142.04---86
8Ben Dunk (GCJ)65-1224224.453230.18--1912
9Corey Anderson (MIL)7711174319.571164.78---79
10Nick Hobson (CAT)76210940*27.2546236.95---89

Caribbean Tigers’ Josh Brown continues as the leading run-getter of the Max60 Caribbean 2024 season with 209 runs. Beau Webster (206 runs) also retained his second position among the season’s most successful batters despite failing twice on the day against Miami Lions and Grand Cayman Jaguars. Colin Munro’s 56 took his tally to 201 runs to be ranked at number three.

With scores of 40 and 36, Boca Raton Trailblazers captain David Warner jumped to the number four position with 145 runs. George Munsey fell to fifth position with 135 runs, followed by Jack Wood (132 runs) and Gerhard Erasmus (125 runs) at number six and seven. Ben Dunk moved up to number eight with 122 runs from five innings while Corey Anderson (117 runs) slipped from seven to nine. Nick Hobson dropped five rungs to round out the top 10 with 109 runs.

Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Wickets List

No.PlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAvgEconSR45
1Logan van Beek (GCJ)666611-140103/161412.726.6--
2Andrew Tye (CAT)777813-12893/2114.229.848.66--
3Brad Currie (CAT)777212-7782/39.626.419--
4Gerhard Erasmus (MIL)766110.1-8783/1310.878.557.62--
5Sajad Ahmadzai (MIL)777212-10172/714.428.4110.28--
6Mitchell Owen (NYS)667212-10373/1814.718.5810.28--
7Isuru Udana (NYS)666010-10573/61510.58.57--
8Suranga Lakmal (CAT)667212-12173/2017.2810.0810.28--
9Colin de Grandhomme (BRT)65366-7763/1412.8312.836--
10Patrick Dooley (CAT)778414-11062/1118.337.8514--

Logan van Beek’s three-wicket haul extended his tally to 10 wickets and helped him jump from number four to become the leading wicket-taker of the Max60 Caribbean 2024 season. Andrew Tye (nine wickets) slipped to number two after taking just one wicket on the day. Brad Currie made excellent progress to become one of the three leading bowlers of the season with eight wickets.

While Gerhard Erasmus is ranked fourth on the table with eight wickets, his Miami Lions teammate Sajad Ahmadzai burst into top five with seven scalps after taking two against the Trailblazers. Mitchell Owen (7) slipped from number two to number six for going wicketless on the day, while Isuru Udana and Suranga Lakmal took the seventh and eighth positions respectively with seven wickets apiece. Colin de Grandhomme and Patrick Dooley, with six wickets each, occupy the final two positions on the table.

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

Edited by Nihal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी