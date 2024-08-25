Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Boca Raton Trailblazers vs Grand Cayman Jaguars (Updated) ft. David Warner and Logan van Beek

The Max60 Caribbean 2024 knockout stage continued on Saturday, August 24. New York Strikers defeated Boca Raton Trailblazers and Grand Cayman Jaguars in the first two Super Three games to advance to the finals. The Trailblazers defeated the Jaguars in the third.

In the first game, Trailblazers captain David Warner smashed an unbeaten 30-ball 55 to help his side to 106/7. Isuru Udana and Ansh Patel took two wickets each.

In reply, Colin Munro’s 44 off 21, Thisara Perera’s 15-ball 33, and Brandon McMullen’s 11 off five, enabled the Strikers to comfortably chase the target in 8.1 overs.

In the second game, Grand Cayman Jaguars elected to field first and restricted the Strikers to 104/8 with Sikandar Raza, Joshua Little, and Jake Lintott taking two wickets each. However, the Strikers limited the Jaguars to 96/5 thanks to Patel’s two wickets and one each from Udana and Mitchell Owen.

Trending

In the third game, the Trailblazers posted a huge 129-run target courtesy of Warner’s 63 and Jack Wood’s 30 off 10. The Jaguars were never in the game and eventually fell 40 runs short.

Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 David Warner BRT 297 8 8 63 42.43 181.1 0 2 31 10 2 Colin Munro NYS 245 8 7 64 49 178.83 0 2 22 13 3 Beau Webster BRT 228 9 9 82 32.57 165.22 0 2 19 12 4 Josh Brown CT 209 7 7 56 29.86 234.83 0 2 9 22 5 Jack Wood BRT 191 9 9 40 38.2 172.07 0 0 9 12 6 Alex Hales GCJ 188 8 8 47 47 191.84 0 0 20 9 7 George Munsey CT 153 8 7 52 21.86 175.86 0 2 16 9 8 Ben Dunk GCJ 149 9 9 42 18.63 219.12 0 0 13 13 9 Sikandar Raza GCJ 129 9 8 36 21.5 195.45 0 0 4 14 10 Gerhard Erasmus ML 126 8 8 32 15.75 140 0 0 8 6

David Warner (297) has jumped from fourth to first spot on the Max60 Caribbean 2024 most runs list after scoring a season-best 63 against Grand Cayman Jaguars. Colin Munro (245) moved from third to second position with his 44 in the previous game.

Beau Webster (228) and Josh Brown (209) dropped to three and four, respectively, while Jack Wood jumped to fifth (191) and Alex Hales retained sixth spot with 188 runs.

George Munsey (153), Ben Dunk (149), Sikandar Raza (129), and Gerhard Erasmus (126) occupy the following four positions, respectively.

Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Logan van Beek GCJ 14 9 9 12.86 6.43 12 0 1 0 2 Isuru Udana NYS 10 8 8 15.4 8.4 11 0 1 0 3 Steven McGiffin BRT 9 9 7 13.67 8.44 9.71 0 1 0 4 Andrew Tye CT 9 7 7 14.22 8.67 9.85 0 1 0 5 Bradley James Currie CT 9 8 8 10.56 9.33 6.79 0 0 0 6 Peter Hatzoglou BRT 9 9 8 16.22 10 9.73 0 0 0 7 Joshua Little GCJ 9 9 9 22.78 11.33 12.06 0 1 0 8 Gerhard Erasmus ML 8 8 7 12.38 8.88 8.37 0 1 0 9 Sajad Ahmadzai ML 8 8 8 14.25 10.5 8.14 0 0 0 10 Mitchell Owen NYS 8 8 8 19.38 12 9.69 0 1 0

Logan van Beek (14) is still sitting at the top of the most wickets leaderboard, while Isuru Udana is ranked second with 10 wickets.

Steven McGiffin secured the third position with nine wickets after taking a three-wicket haul in the last game. Andrew Tye and Bradley James Currie, who dropped from the third and second positions to fourth and fifth, also have nine wickets along with sixth-place Peter Hatzoglou and Joshua Little in seventh.

Gerhard Erasmus dropped from fourth to eighth, Sajad Ahmadzai slipped from fifth to ninth and Mitchell Owen moved from ninth to 10th with eight wickets each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️