  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • MAX60 League
  • Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Boca Raton Trailblazers vs Grand Cayman Jaguars (Updated) ft. David Warner and Logan van Beek

Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Boca Raton Trailblazers vs Grand Cayman Jaguars (Updated) ft. David Warner and Logan van Beek

By Sportz Connect
Modified Aug 25, 2024 07:19 IST
MAX60 Caribbean 2024 Most Runs List
MAX60 Caribbean 2024 Most Runs List (updated after Super Three)

The Max60 Caribbean 2024 knockout stage continued on Saturday, August 24. New York Strikers defeated Boca Raton Trailblazers and Grand Cayman Jaguars in the first two Super Three games to advance to the finals. The Trailblazers defeated the Jaguars in the third.

In the first game, Trailblazers captain David Warner smashed an unbeaten 30-ball 55 to help his side to 106/7. Isuru Udana and Ansh Patel took two wickets each.

In reply, Colin Munro’s 44 off 21, Thisara Perera’s 15-ball 33, and Brandon McMullen’s 11 off five, enabled the Strikers to comfortably chase the target in 8.1 overs.

In the second game, Grand Cayman Jaguars elected to field first and restricted the Strikers to 104/8 with Sikandar Raza, Joshua Little, and Jake Lintott taking two wickets each. However, the Strikers limited the Jaguars to 96/5 thanks to Patel’s two wickets and one each from Udana and Mitchell Owen.

also-read-trending Trending

In the third game, the Trailblazers posted a huge 129-run target courtesy of Warner’s 63 and Jack Wood’s 30 off 10. The Jaguars were never in the game and eventually fell 40 runs short.

Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Runs List

No.PlayerTeamRunsMatInnsHSAvgSR100504s6s
1David WarnerBRT297886342.43181.1023110
2Colin MunroNYS245876449178.83022213
3Beau WebsterBRT228998232.57165.22021912
4Josh BrownCT209775629.86234.8302922
5Jack WoodBRT191994038.2172.0700912
6Alex HalesGCJ188884747191.8400209
7George MunseyCT153875221.86175.8602169
8Ben DunkGCJ149994218.63219.12001313
9Sikandar RazaGCJ129983621.5195.4500414
10Gerhard ErasmusML126883215.751400086

David Warner (297) has jumped from fourth to first spot on the Max60 Caribbean 2024 most runs list after scoring a season-best 63 against Grand Cayman Jaguars. Colin Munro (245) moved from third to second position with his 44 in the previous game.

Beau Webster (228) and Josh Brown (209) dropped to three and four, respectively, while Jack Wood jumped to fifth (191) and Alex Hales retained sixth spot with 188 runs.

George Munsey (153), Ben Dunk (149), Sikandar Raza (129), and Gerhard Erasmus (126) occupy the following four positions, respectively.

Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Wickets List

No.PlayerTeamWicketsMatInnsAvgSRER5W+3W+Maiden
1Logan van BeekGCJ149912.866.4312010
2Isuru UdanaNYS108815.48.411010
3Steven McGiffinBRT99713.678.449.71010
4Andrew TyeCT97714.228.679.85010
5Bradley James CurrieCT98810.569.336.79000
6Peter HatzoglouBRT99816.22109.73000
7Joshua LittleGCJ99922.7811.3312.06010
8Gerhard ErasmusML88712.388.888.37010
9Sajad AhmadzaiML88814.2510.58.14000
10Mitchell OwenNYS88819.38129.69010

Logan van Beek (14) is still sitting at the top of the most wickets leaderboard, while Isuru Udana is ranked second with 10 wickets.

Steven McGiffin secured the third position with nine wickets after taking a three-wicket haul in the last game. Andrew Tye and Bradley James Currie, who dropped from the third and second positions to fourth and fifth, also have nine wickets along with sixth-place Peter Hatzoglou and Joshua Little in seventh.

Gerhard Erasmus dropped from fourth to eighth, Sajad Ahmadzai slipped from fifth to ninth and Mitchell Owen moved from ninth to 10th with eight wickets each.

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

Edited by Nihal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी