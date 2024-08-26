Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Caribbean Tigers vs New York Strikers (Updated) ft. David Warner & Logan van Beek

Caribbean Tigers and New York Strikers locked horns in the Max60 Caribbean 2024 final on Sunday, August 25, at the Jimmy Powell Oval in Cayman Islands.

Caribbean Tigers won the toss and opted to bat first. Josh Brown provided a perfect start to his side with an outstanding 18-ball 60-run knock featuring 10 boundaries. Later, one-down batter Chris Lynn also added 35 from 16, hitting four fours and two sixes, while the rest of the batters were dismissed on single digits scores to finish at 125/6.

Ansh Patel and Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy bagged two wickets each for the Strikers while Mitchell Owen and Carlos Brathwaite picked up one.

In reply, New York Strikers struggled to build partnerships and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Thisara Perera top-scored with 25 off 11 followed by Brandon McMullen (12) and Isuru Udana (10), as they were bowled out for 69 in 8.1 overs.

Suranga Lakmal scalped three wickets while Bradley James Currie, Patrick Dooley, and Michael Leask chipped in two apiece.

Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 David Warner BRT 297 8 8 63 42.43 181.1 0 2 31 10 2 Josh Brown CT 269 8 8 60 33.63 251.4 0 3 13 28 3 Colin Munro NYS 245 8 7 64 49 178.83 0 2 22 13 4 Beau Webster BRT 228 9 9 82 32.57 165.22 0 2 19 12 5 Jack Wood BRT 191 9 9 40 38.2 172.07 0 0 9 12 6 Alex Hales GCJ 188 8 8 47 47 191.84 0 0 20 9 7 George Munsey CT 155 9 8 52 19.38 172.22 0 2 16 9 8 Ben Dunk GCJ 149 9 9 42 18.63 219.12 0 0 13 13 9 Sikandar Raza GCJ 129 9 8 36 21.5 195.45 0 0 4 14 10 Gerhard Erasmus ML 126 8 8 32 15.75 140 0 0 8 6

David Warner of Boca Raton Trailblazers finished as top run-getter with 297 runs. Josh Brown, who hammered an excellent 18-ball 60 in the final, moved from fourth to second with 269 runs.

Meanwhile, Colin Munro (245) and Beau Webster (228) dropped to the third and fourth positions, respectively.

Jack Wood (191), Alex Hales (188), George Munsey (155), Ben Dunk (149), Sikandar Raza (129), and Gerhard Erasmus (126) remained in the next six positions, respectively.

Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Logan van Beek GCJ 14 9 9 12.86 6.43 12 0 1 0 2 Bradley James Currie CT 11 9 9 10.27 8.73 7.06 0 0 0 3 Andrew Tye CT 10 8 8 13.9 8.4 9.93 0 1 0 4 Suranga Lakmal CT 10 8 8 15.3 9.1 10.09 0 2 0 5 Michael Alexander Leask CT 10 9 9 15.3 9.6 9.56 0 0 0 6 Isuru Udana NYS 10 9 9 20.2 9.6 12.63 0 1 0 7 Ansh Patel NYS 9 8 7 9.67 7.56 7.68 0 0 0 8 Steven McGiffin BRT 9 9 7 13.67 8.44 9.71 0 1 0 9 Peter Hatzoglou BRT 9 9 8 16.22 10 9.73 0 0 0 10 Mitchell Owen NYS 9 9 9 19.67 12 9.83 0 1 0

Logan van Beek of the Grand Cayman Jaguars ended as the highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets in nine matches.

The Caribbean Tigers bowlers secured the next four positions after the finals. Bradley Currie occupies the second spot with 11 wickets while Andrew Tye, Suranga Lakmal, and Michael Alexander Leask concluded in the next three spots with 10 each.

New York Strikers’ Isuru Udana dropped from second to sixth, taking 10 wickets in nine games while his teammate Ansh Patel (9) jumped to seventh position after picking up two wickets in the last game.

Steven McGriffith dropped from third to eighth while Peter Hatzoglou slipped from sixth to ninth. Mitchell Owen rounded off the top 10 leaderboard as the bottom three players finished with nine wickets each.

