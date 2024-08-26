  • home icon
  Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Caribbean Tigers vs New York Strikers (Updated) ft. David Warner & Logan van Beek

Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Caribbean Tigers vs New York Strikers (Updated) ft. David Warner & Logan van Beek

By Sportz Connect
Modified Aug 26, 2024 04:48 IST
Caribbean Tigers and New York Strikers locked horns in the Max60 Caribbean 2024 final on Sunday, August 25, at the Jimmy Powell Oval in Cayman Islands.

Caribbean Tigers won the toss and opted to bat first. Josh Brown provided a perfect start to his side with an outstanding 18-ball 60-run knock featuring 10 boundaries. Later, one-down batter Chris Lynn also added 35 from 16, hitting four fours and two sixes, while the rest of the batters were dismissed on single digits scores to finish at 125/6.

Ansh Patel and Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy bagged two wickets each for the Strikers while Mitchell Owen and Carlos Brathwaite picked up one.

In reply, New York Strikers struggled to build partnerships and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Thisara Perera top-scored with 25 off 11 followed by Brandon McMullen (12) and Isuru Udana (10), as they were bowled out for 69 in 8.1 overs.

Suranga Lakmal scalped three wickets while Bradley James Currie, Patrick Dooley, and Michael Leask chipped in two apiece.

Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Runs List

No.PlayerTeamRunsMatInnsHSAvgSR100504s6s
1David WarnerBRT297886342.43181.1023110
2Josh BrownCT269886033.63251.4031328
3Colin MunroNYS245876449178.83022213
4Beau WebsterBRT228998232.57165.22021912
5Jack WoodBRT191994038.2172.0700912
6Alex HalesGCJ188884747191.8400209
7George MunseyCT155985219.38172.2202169
8Ben DunkGCJ149994218.63219.12001313
9Sikandar RazaGCJ129983621.5195.4500414
10Gerhard ErasmusML126883215.751400086

David Warner of Boca Raton Trailblazers finished as top run-getter with 297 runs. Josh Brown, who hammered an excellent 18-ball 60 in the final, moved from fourth to second with 269 runs.

Meanwhile, Colin Munro (245) and Beau Webster (228) dropped to the third and fourth positions, respectively.

Jack Wood (191), Alex Hales (188), George Munsey (155), Ben Dunk (149), Sikandar Raza (129), and Gerhard Erasmus (126) remained in the next six positions, respectively.

Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Wickets List

No.PlayerTeamWicketsMatInnsAvgSRER5W+3W+Maiden
1Logan van BeekGCJ149912.866.4312010
2Bradley James CurrieCT119910.278.737.06000
3Andrew TyeCT108813.98.49.93010
4Suranga LakmalCT108815.39.110.09020
5Michael Alexander LeaskCT109915.39.69.56000
6Isuru UdanaNYS109920.29.612.63010
7Ansh PatelNYS9879.677.567.68000
8Steven McGiffinBRT99713.678.449.71010
9Peter HatzoglouBRT99816.22109.73000
10Mitchell OwenNYS99919.67129.83010

Logan van Beek of the Grand Cayman Jaguars ended as the highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets in nine matches.

The Caribbean Tigers bowlers secured the next four positions after the finals. Bradley Currie occupies the second spot with 11 wickets while Andrew Tye, Suranga Lakmal, and Michael Alexander Leask concluded in the next three spots with 10 each.

New York Strikers’ Isuru Udana dropped from second to sixth, taking 10 wickets in nine games while his teammate Ansh Patel (9) jumped to seventh position after picking up two wickets in the last game.

Steven McGriffith dropped from third to eighth while Peter Hatzoglou slipped from sixth to ninth. Mitchell Owen rounded off the top 10 leaderboard as the bottom three players finished with nine wickets each.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
