Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after New York Strikers vs Grand Cayman Jaguars (Updated) ft. Beau Webster and Joshua Little

The Max60 Caribbean 2024 season marched further on Tuesday, August 20, with three matches in the Cayman Islands. Grand Cayman Jaguars defeated Miami Lions by eight wickets in the first match of the day, chasing down a paltry 80-run target with 3.1 overs to spare. Openers Ben Dunk (32 off 16) and Alex Hales (24 off 13) starred in the run chase after Joshua Little (3/19) and Mitchell McClenaghan (2/10) hogged the limelight with the ball.

In the eighth match of the season, Caribbean Tigers beat Boca Raton Trailblazers by two wickets in a last-over thriller. Chasing 117, Tigers opener George Munsey led the early onslaught with 27-ball 52 before Colin de Grandhomme (3/14) and Steven McGiffin (2/15) fought back for the Trailblazers. Tailenders Suranga Lakmal and Andrew Tye eventually overcame a potential batting collapse to steer the Tigers past the finishing line.

Later in the evening, Grand Cayman Jaguars registered their second win of the day, this time taking out their wrath on New York Strikers. After bowlers Logan van Beek (2/11) and Terrance Hinds (1/23) restricted the Strikers to 91/5, Ben Dunk (42 off 13) and Alex Hales (47* off 24) blasted blistering 40s to blaze the Jaguars to a win in just 7.2 overs.

Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Beau Webster BRT 148 3 3 82 74 192.21 0 2 11 9 2 Josh Brown CT 131 4 4 56 32.75 242.59 0 1 7 13 3 George Munsey CT 83 4 4 52 20.75 162.75 0 1 10 3 4 Nick Hobson CT 80 4 4 40 40 275.86 0 0 6 7 5 Corey Anderson ML 80 4 4 43 20 166.67 0 0 4 7 6 Jack Wood BRT 78 3 3 40 39 200 0 0 3 7 7 Colin Munro NYS 75 3 3 38 75 136.36 0 0 6 2 8 Ben Dunk GCJ 74 4 4 42 24.67 231.25 0 0 4 8 9 Alex Hales GCJ 71 3 3 47 71 191.89 0 0 7 4 10 David Warner BRT 69 3 3 33 23 156.82 0 0 8 2

Boca Raton Trailblazers batter Beau Webster plundered another 55-run knock to move to 148 runs. Leading the run-scoring race, he is followed by Josh Brown (131 runs) as the only other batter with more than 100 runs to his name. Brown’s Caribbean Tigers teammates George Munsey and Nick Hobson are ranked third and fourth on the list with 83 and 80 runs, respectively. Miami Lions’ Corey Anderson has also punched out 80 runs to be positioned fifth on the table.

Jack Wood (78 runs) and Colin Munro (75 runs) take the subsequent two slots on the batting charts. Grand Cayman Jaguars openers Ben Duck and Alex Hales are placed eighth and ninth on the table for tallying 74 and 71 runs, respectively. David Warner at number 10 with 69 runs from three innings rounds up the batting charts.

Max60 Caribbean 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Joshua Little GCJ 6 4 4 13.33 8 10 0 1 0 2 Andrew Tye CT 6 4 4 13.17 7 11.29 0 1 0 3 Mitchell Owen NYS 5 3 3 7.6 7.2 6.33 0 1 0 4 Bradley James Currie CT 5 4 4 8.2 8.4 5.86 0 0 0 5 Patrick Dooley CT 5 4 4 12.6 9.6 7.88 0 0 0 6 Logan Van Beek GCJ 5 4 4 20 8.4 14.29 0 0 0 7 Isuru Udana NYS 4 3 3 10.25 7.5 8.2 0 1 0 8 Anderson Phillip ML 4 3 3 18.25 9 12.17 0 0 0 9 Matiullah Khan NYS 4 3 3 16.5 7.5 13.2 0 0 0 10 Michael Alexander Leask CT 4 4 4 15.5 10.5 8.86 0 0 0

Joshua Little’s match-winning spell for the Grand Cayman Jaguars helped him move to six wickets in the ongoing Max60 Caribbean 2024 season. He is joined by Andrew Tye with as many wickets, as the two fast bowlers lead the wicket-taking charts. Mitchell Owen from New York Strikers snapped five wickets from three innings to take the third spot.

Tye’s Caribbean Tigers teammates Bradley James Currie and Patrick Dooley have also snared five wickets each to round up the top-five table. Logan Van Beek with five wickets and Isuru Udana with four wickets are ranked sixth and seventh, respectively. Anderson Phillip, Matiullah Khan, and Michael Alexander Leask have also seized four wickets each to round up the overall top 10 bowling charts in that order.

