Max60 Caribbean 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Boca Raton Trailblazers vs Grand Cayman Jaguars, Match 17

The 2024 Max60 Caribbean season rolled on with four matches scheduled at the Jimmy Powell Oval Cricket Stadium on Thursday, August 22. The Caribbean Tigers, Miami Lions, and Grand Cayman Jaguars each secured one win.

Caribbean Tigers are having an outstanding campaign in the ongoing T10 tournament. They registered their seventh consecutive victory over New York Strikers in the previous game by six wickets.

Similarly, the Grand Cayman Jaguars remain in second place on the Max60 Caribbean 2024 points table after a seven-wicket victory over the Boca Raton Trailblazers. This marked their third win, with two losses, while the other matches were abandoned due to rain.

Meanwhile, the New York Strikers retained their third position despite losing to the Tigers in their previous game after their sixth game was abandoned. They have lost four games so far and possess a negative net run rate of -1.721.

Miami Lions outclassed the Trailblazers in the last game and moved from sixth to fifth with an NRR of -0.777. On the other hand, the Boca Raton Trailblazers are now placed in the sixth spot after losing to the Lions.

Caribbean Tigers Stay on Top; Miami Lions Roar to Second Victory at Max60 Caribbean 2024

The first match of the day between the New York Strikers and Grand Cayman Jaguars was abandoned due to rain, while Miami Lions beat the Boca Raton Trailblazers in the following game.

Lions opted to bow first and limited the Trailblazers to 87/7 in 10 overs. Captain David Warner was the top scorer of the Trailblazers while Gerhard Erasmus and Sajad Ahmadzai took two wickets each for the Lions. In reply, Jonathan Carter and Corey Anderson scored 21 runs each while Erasmus added 27, guiding Miami Lions to a comfortable seven-wicket win.

In the following game, the Caribbean Tigers won by six wickets after defeating the New York Strikers. The Strikers posted a 102-run target for four. In response, Ashley Nurse’s 37 off 17, Michael Leask’s 25, and Cameron Hemp's 24 successfully chased the target in 8.1 overs.

Grand Cayman Jaguars chose to field first and restricted the Trailblazers to a mere 86, thanks to Warner’s 36 and Jack Wood’s 34 off 22. In reply, the Jaguars achieved the target within six overs, with openers Ben Dunk (35) and Alex Hales (33) getting the major job done.

