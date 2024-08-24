Max60 Caribbean 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Boca Raton Trailblazers vs New York Strikers, Match 20

The Max60 Caribbean 2024 league stage concluded on Friday, August 23, with Boca Raton Trailblazers and Grand Cayman Jaguars winning their respective games.

Despite suffering their first defeat against the Trailblazers, Caribbean Tigers finished at the top of the Max60 Caribbean points table. They registered seven wins from eight games with a net run rate of +2.654.

Grand Cayman Jaguars registered their fourth victory in their last league-stage game against Miami Lions. With 10 points and an NRR of +0.430, they finished second on the leaderboard.

The Boca Raton Trailblazers moved from the fifth position to third after winning their seventh game against the table-toppers. However, their last game against New York Strikers was abandoned.

New York Strikers moved from third to fourth position with two wins, as many draws, and four losses. They have six points in their account and a negative NRR of -1.721.

Miami Lions faced their sixth loss in the previous game against the Jaguars by seven wickets. They finished the Max60 Caribbean 2024 league stage in fifth place with four points and an NRR of -0.863.

Caribbean Tigers won the toss against Boca Raton Trailblazers and opted to bat first. The Trailblazers bowled brilliantly to restrict the Tigers to 75. Ashley Nurse top-scored with 30* off 23 followed by George Munsey's 18 off 10, while the rest of the batters were dismissed for single digits.

Peter Hatzoglou took two wickets for the Trailblazers while the remaining bowlers, excepet for Jasper Davidson, took one each.

In reply, the Trailblazers chased down the target in 8.2 overs. Captain David Warner scored a 20-ball 34 while Beau Webster contributed 18 off 13. Michael Leask claimed two wickets for the Tigers while Bradley Currie took one.

In the second game, Miami Lions posted a total of 88/3 against Grand Cayman Jaquars. Chadwick Walton scored an impressive 50-run unbeaten knock with nine boundaries while Ben Manenti added 17 off 12 in the middle.

In reply, Alex Hales scored a fantastic 44* off 23 balls while Saif Zaib added 21 and skipper Sikandar Raza smashed two sixes in four balls, guiding the Jaguars to a comfortable win.

