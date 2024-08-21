Max60 Caribbean 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after New York Strikers vs Grand Cayman Jaguars, Match 9

The Max60 Caribbean 2024 continued on Tuesday, August 20, and Wednesday, August 21, with three matches at the Jimmy Powell Oval Cricket Stadium in George Town.

Caribbean Tigers are still unbeaten in the ongoing T10 tournament. They have won four games in a row, including the most recent one against the Boca Raton Trailblazers. The Tigers are still at the top eyeing to maintain their winning streak.

Grand Cayman Jaguars won their two back-to-back games on Wednesday and moved from third position to the second with five points. They currently boast a positive NRR of +0.157.

Boca Raton Trailblazers slipped from second position to third after their loss in their second game against the Tigers.

Trending

Meanwhile, the New York Strikers retained their fourth position despite an eight-wicket loss against the Jaguars.

Miami Lions are still languishing at the foot of the points table with four straight losses in as many games.

Jaguars win two consecutive games; Tigers extend winning streak to four

Grand Cayman Jaguars and Miami Lions squared off in the seventh match. The Jaguars opted to bowl first and limited the Lions to 79/9. Gerhard Erasmus, who scored 32 off 20, and skipper Ravi Bopara 18(13) were the top scorers while the rest were bowled out in single digits.

Joshua Little secured three wickets for the Jaguars while Mitchell McClenaghan and the rest took one, except Jake Lintott. In reply, Ben Dunk’s 32 off 16, Alex Hales’ 24 off 13, and Sikandar Raza’s 13 aided the Jaguars to complete the chase in 6.5 overs.

The Caribbean Tigers met the Boca Raton Trailblazers in the next game. The Trailblazers batted first and posted a challenging 116-run target. Beau Webster smashed an excellent unbeaten half-century off 30 balls with seven fours while skipper David Warner (24) and Jack Wood (27*) made crucial contributions. Michael Leask took the solitary wicket of Warner for the Tigers.

In reply, the Tigers successfully chased the target with skipper George Munsey scoring a 27-ball 52-run knock, including nine boundaries. Colin de Grandhomme claimed three wickets for the Trailblazers.

In the third game, the Jaguars elected to field first against the New York Strikers. Isuru Udana top-scored with an unbeaten 24 for the Strikers, followed by Colin Munro (19), Thisara Perera (14), and Brandon McMullen (12).

In reply, Ben Dunk’s 13-ball 42 and Alex’s unbeaten 47 off 24 guided the Tigers to their fourth consecutive win with 2.4 overs left.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️