  • “May not play the next game now” – Former cricketer reacts sarcastically as Kuldeep Yadav bags 3 wickets in an over in IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match

By James Kuanal
Modified Sep 10, 2025 21:12 IST
India v United Arab Emirates - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Kuldeep Yadav in action against the UAE at Asia Cup 2025. [Getty Images]

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar chose sarcasm as Kuldeep Yadav scalped three wickets in an over against the UAE at the 2025 Asia Cup in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10. The cricketer-turned-commentator questioned whether Kuldeep would get the opportunity in the next game against arch-rivals Pakistan following his instant heroics with the ball.

Notably, the left-arm wrist-spinner dismissed Rahul Chopra (3), Muhammad Waseem (19), and Harshit Kaushik (2) by giving away just three runs in the ninth over of the UAE innings.

Sanjay Manjrekar sarcastically wrote on X:

“Kuldeep has 3 in one over. May not play the next game now.”
Notably, the Indian team management is known for its unconventional calls, despite the current team's performance.

Kuldeep Yadav was playing his first T20I following the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa, where India won by seven runs to lift the trophy. He has picked up 69 wickets in 39 innings at an economy rate of 6.77, barring the ongoing fixture. The 30-year-old recently warmed the bench during the five-match Test series in England.

Interestingly, Kuldeep is yet to face Pakistan in T20Is. However, he has bagged 15 wickets in seven ODIs against the Men in Green with best figures of 5/25. Thus, he would be keen to spin a web for the neighboring nation.

“At his peak now” – Former India head coach lauds Kuldeep Yadav ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri recently lauded Kuldeep Yadav for his exploits with the ball. The cricketer-turned-commentator believes that the spinner is at the peak of his career and will play a significant role for defending champions India at the Asia Cup 2025.

Shastri told The Times of India:

“I think Kuldeep is at his peak now. He did extremely well in IPL and unfortunately, couldn’t make it to the team in the Tests in England because of the conditions and the strength that India have. But he will be a vital cog in the wheel in the Asia Cup and going forward along with Varun and Axar Patel.”
As of the match, the UAE were 54/8 after 12.3 overs at the time of writing.

Follow IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 live score and updates here.

James Kuanal

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Edited by James Kuanal
