Mayank Agarwal cleared to return after health emergency; named in Karnataka squad for Tamil Nadu clash 

Karnataka's opening batter Mayank Agarwal has been cleared of any major issues by the medical team following a health scare while travelling from Tripura after a recent Ranji Trophy encounter. He had ingested a liquid on the flight, believing it to be water, which induced a bout of vomiting, leading him to be deplaned.

Agarwal was rushed to a hospital in Agartala, where he was monitored by the medical team as well as officials from the Tripura Cricket Association. He provided a positive update from the hospital through his social media account and was subsequently discharged the following day.

The right-handed batter underwent another check-up upon reaching Bengaluru and was advised a few days' rest, following which he officially received the fitness clearance to return to action.

"I am fit and fine and there were no major issues," the opening batter told ESPNcricinfo

The health emergency forced Agarwal to miss Karnataka's Ranji Trophy encounter against Railways in Surat, where Karnataka managed to secure a nervy one-wicket win to hold the second position in the group.

They are next scheduled to play table toppers Tamil Nadu at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 9.

Mayank Agarwal has scored 310 runs in seven innings in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season so far

Mayank Agarwal has been among the runs, making a strong case for a potential comeback into the Indian Test side. While he began the Ranji Trophy season with a set of ducks against Punjab, he roared back into form with successive hundreds against Gujarat and Goa. The batter had scored 51 and 17 in the clash against Tripura, before his fateful hospital stint.

Karnataka have also been bolstered by the return of the in-form Devdutt Padikkal. The left-handed batter was not part of the last two Ranji Trophy group-stage matches as he was part of the India 'A' squad that faced the England Lions at home.

Karnataka squad for the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy encounter against Tamil Nadu

Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, R Samarth, Nikin Jose, Manish Pandey, Sharath Srinivas (wk), Aneesh KV, Vyshak Vijayakumar, V Koushik, K Shashikumar, Sujay Sateri (wk), M Venkatesh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kishan Bedare, Rohit Kumar, Hardik Raj.

