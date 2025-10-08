"Maybe they are not motivated to play in an India A series" - Indian legend's huge claim on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 series

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin doubted Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's desire to feature for India 'A' at this stage of their careers to prepare for the upcoming Australia tour. The veteran pair were included in the ODI squad, but will be heading into the series on the back of a lengthy break, with their last competitive appearance coming during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Given that both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are only involved in ODI cricket as far as international cricket is concerned, there was a case made for them potentially featuring for India 'A' during the unofficial three-match series against the Australia 'A' side at home. Since the matches were scheduled to be conducted right before the Australia tour, it was viewed as an opportunity for them to shake off rustiness and get some game time under their belt.

However, their names were missing from the squad named by the BCCI. During the squad selection press conference, chief selector Ajit Agarkar reiterated that contracted players have to be available for domestic cricket whenever possible.

R Ashwin opined that the selectors should have been firmer regarding the importance of featuring in domestic cricket to prove their match fitness and form in the long run.

"If you need their services, you have to find a way. For example, the India 'A' series happened, so you need to ask them to play that series because there is not much 50-over cricket. They should have said that if you don't play the series, I don't think you fit in the plan. If not this series, then they have to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy, because that will let us know the kind of form you are in," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"I have heard in the past that sometimes players do not like to play domestic cricket. Maybe they are not motivated to play in an India 'A' series, it could be the case. So, you have to give them the opportunity. If you have given them the chance and they said no, then it is clear. The management must tell them to show that they are serious. I don't think any selector or coach will have it in them to say that Virat and Rohit's services are no longer needed. That experience you cannot buy in a store. You will have to be really gone wrong somewhere to say that you don't need them. If there is any doubt as to whether they will be able to make it until the 2027 World Cup, then I think the direction they have taken seems to be fair. You cannot go leading up to the World Cup with so many question marks," he elaborated.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both turned up to play the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy after the guidelines regarding mandatory participation in domestic cricket were issued by the BCCI following the 1-3 loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series.

As far as white-ball List A cricket in the domestic circuit is concerned, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's last appearances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy have come in the 2010 and 2018 editions, respectively.

"Won't be sitting in a meeting saying that he has done the gym today, so let's select him" - R Ashwin on Rohit and Virat's current fitness not being a factor for the Indian selectors

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's fitness regime and training during the off-season made the rounds on social media consistently. While their efforts have been unanimously praised, Ashwin stated that it is not out of the ordinary, and their places were not contingent on their current fitness. Instead, whether they can maintain it or not in the long run is the real question.

"There is no doubt that both Rohit and Virat want to be there (in the 2027 WC). The preparation that we are seeing from them, it is an investment they are putting into their bodies to be ready for the World Cup. Ajit Agarkar and other selectors won't be sitting in a meeting saying that he has done the gym today, so let's select him. That is not how it works," Ashwin said.

"The selectors are saying, I have no problem, boss. Both Rohit and Virat have a place in the team based on their last ODI performances, but there is doubt whether they can make it to the 2027 World Cup or not. The selectors might say that if Rohti remains captain and he is unfit in 2026, we will not have enough time to groom a new leader. From a selection perspective, they have taken a rational decision," he added.

Following the selectors' decision, Rohit Sharma's run as Team India captain has ended with the 2025 Champions Trophy captain. Shubman Gill has been appointed as his successor, with the Australia tour being his first assignment in the format.

