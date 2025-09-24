"Maybe he'll play one" - Robin Uthappa's huge statement on Team India star for IND vs WI 2025 Tests

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa believes ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah should play at least one of the two Tests in the upcoming home series against the West Indies. The series opener will be played in Ahmedabad, starting October 2.Team India has been managing Bumrah's workload since the recent Test series against England, thanks to his lengthy injury history. The veteran seamer played in only three out of the five Tests in England.However, Bumrah is playing in the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup, which finishes on September 28.Talking about his participation in the upcoming West Indies Tests, Uthappa said on the KimAppa YouTube show (30:09):&quot;Maybe he'll play one. I think he should. He can play none as it wouldn't affect his career in anyway but I just think he should be playing as regularly as possible right now. Because if he doesn't, the detraining that happens with fast bowlers could happen with him. Then retraining the body for the volume of work will again mean investment in time. So for the sake of longevity, he should keep playing consistently.&quot;He continued:&quot;Your risk of injury also goes up when you detrain. So you want to find that happy balance. I think they are aligned in that sense. By the looks of the Indian team, the decision making with personnel playing or not playing has been pretty spot on so far.&quot;Despite Bumrah's limited participation in England, India managed a 2-2 draw in the five-match affair.&quot;Not all five but he'll play three&quot; - Robin Uthappa on Jasprit Bumrah's participation in Australia T20IsRobin Uthappa backed Jasprit Bumrah to play in the white-ball games down under following the Test series against the West Indies. Team India will play Australia in three ODIs and five T20Is, starting October 19.&quot;He'll play those for sure. Not all five but he'll play three because Arshdeep is also there. I don't know if Shami will looked at again. They could look at Siraj again. They could also give some of the young fast bowlers a chance. If they do that, then he (Bumrah) might play two or three out of the five games,&quot; said Uthappa (via the aforementioned source).Bumrah was the Player of the Tournament in India's T20 World Cup title run last year. The Men in Blue will look to defend their title in the home T20 World Cup next year.