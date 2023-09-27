"Maybe Sanjay Manjrekar was right" - Fans on X slam Ravindra Jadeja after his 35 (36) drowns India in 3rd ODI vs Australia

Ravindra Jadeja's 36-ball 35 in the third ODI against Australia in Rajkot sent jitters down the spines of Indian fans ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

The all-rounder came to bat when the score was 233-5 after 37.2 overs, with India requiring 120 off 106 and a shallow batting lineup to come. As more wickets fell at the other end and tailenders joined him, Jadeja started to farm the strike.

The left-hander hit three fours and a six in a mostly risk-free knock before getting LBW against spinner Tanveer Sangha, as India plunged into a loss.

Some fans and observers on X felt that the Chennai Super Kings man could have tried to be more aggressive and made an effort to chase down the total. Some thought that he wanted to spend some time at the crease, which he hasn't been able to do in a long time due to poor form and match situations.

Fans said that his attitude didn't bode well for India because the team sees him as a finisher and someone who could make the tailenders play around him. A few also offered him support, pulling out videos and photos of his best knocks in the IPL.

Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel - the debate rising again

Had Jadeja hit three or four sixes and taken the game closer despite not winning it, India would have felt comfortable with him batting at number eight. But now, Axar Patel, who was seen as his backup would again come into reckoning.

Axar with an ODI strike rate of 101.69 could be a much better lower-order hitter than Jadeja and has shown good game awareness while batting in the last few years. However, Jadeja has been in significantly better bowling form and often contributes substantially with his fielding and run-out chances.

After two good wins that solved multiple issues, India have once again found themselves staring at a big question mark ahead of the 2023 World Cup.