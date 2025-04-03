MCA clears the air on rumors of Suryakumar Yadav planning to move from Mumbai to Goa

Amid rumors of Suryakumar Yadav planning to move from Mumbai to Goa, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has cleared the air regarding the same. Speculations and rumors were rife about Goa wanting to bring Suryakumar on board.

MCA secretary Abhay Hadap has put an end to these rumors by stating that Suryakumar Yadav remains committed to playing for Mumbai and is not moving anywhere.

"MCA officials have spoken with Surya this morning and can confirm that these rumors are completely baseless and untrue. Surya Kumar Yadav remains committed for Mumbai and takes immense pride in playing for Mumbai. We urge everyone to refrain from spreading misinformation and to support our players as they continue to contribute to Mumbai Cricket Association," he said in an official statement (via Hindustan Times).

There have also been rumors about Suryakumar Yadav wanting to move players to Goa and not play for Mumbai. Abhay Hadap also stated that the MCA is aware of these rumors as well.

"The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is aware of rumors circulating on social media regarding Surya Kumar Yadav’s alleged decision to move players to Goa instead of playing for Mumbai," he said.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that Yashasvi Jaiswal will move to Goa and could even captain them in the upcoming domestic season.

"Yes, we have granted him the NOC. It is surprising for us, but Mumbai has enough strength. Someone else will now get a chance. We wish Yashasvi the best of luck," the MCA secretary stated.

Jaiswal had made his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai during the 2018-19 season and even played for them in the 2024-25 season against Jammu and Kashmir.

Suryakumar Yadav's domestic record for Mumbai

Suryakumar Yadav made his first-class debut for Mumbai in 2010 and last played for Mumbai in the semi-final of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy against Vidarbha. During his debut game in the 2010-11 season, he had scored a half-century against Delhi.

The right-hander was Mumbai's leading run-scorer in the 2011-12 Ranji Trophy season. Overall, he had played 86 first-class matches in his domestic career till date.

Having batted in 144 innings, Suryakumar has scored 5758 runs at an average of 42.33 with 14 hundreds and 30 half-centuries. His highest score of 200 came in the 2011-12 season against Odisha.

