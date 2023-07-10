Mdina Cup 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Set to take place from July 10 to 12 at the iconic Marsa Sports Club, the highly-anticipated Mdina Cup is going to be a thrilling T20I showdown between Malta, France, and Luxembourg.
Expect six electrifying matches, with two games daily, showcasing power-hitting, acrobatic fielding, and heart-stopping finishes. Don't forget to witness this unforgettable event highlighting Malta's home advantage, France's flair, and Luxembourg's determination.
Mdina Cup 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)
Monday, July 10
Match 1 – Malta vs France, Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, 12:00 PM IST
Monday, July 10
Match 2 - Malta vs France, Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, 03:45 PM IST
Tuesday, July 11
Match 3 - Malta vs Luxembourg, Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, 12:00 PM IST
Tuesday, July 11
Match 4 - France vs Luxembourg, Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, 03:45 PM IST
Wednesday, July 12
Match 5 - Malta vs Luxembourg, Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, 12:00 PM IST
Wednesday, July 12
Match 6 - France vs Luxembourg, Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, 03:45 PM IST
Mdina Cup 2023: Live-Streaming Details
The T20I matches of the Mdina Cup will not be broadcasted live on TV in India. Fans in India can watch the matches through live streaming on the FanCode app and website.
Mdina Cup 2023: Full Squads
Malta
Darshit Patankar, Gopal Thakur, Jaspal Singh, Samuel Stanislaus, Waqar Afridi Ahmed, Zeeshan Khan, Bikram Aurora, Fanyan Mughal Imran, Aamir Varun, Prasath, Gaurav Maithani, Eldhos Mathew, Chanjal Sudarshan, Jaison Jerome, Justin Shaju, Waseem Abbas, Yash Singh
France
Abdul Mahathir, Abdulmalik Jabarkhel, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Mukhtar Ghulami, Rithurshan Gunarasa, Suventhiran Santhirakumaran, Gustav Mckeon, Noman Amjad, Shayam Warnakulasuriya, Usman Khan, Zain Ahmad, Hevit Alodin Jackson, Lingeswaran Canessane, Dawood Ahmadzai, Pirakajan Pirabakaran, Rahmatullah Mangal, Rohullah Mangal
Luxembourg
Anoop Orsu, Eliyas Jabarkhel, Girish Venkateswaran, James Barker, Timothy Barker, Mohit Dixit, Shiv Karan Gill, Vikram Vijh, William Cope, Amit Halbhavi, Joost Mees, Amit Dhingra, Pankaj Malav, Ankush Nanda