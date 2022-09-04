"Means a lot to me to be able to use the knowledge I have today to help youngsters" - Jasprit Bumrah on his time at NCA

Team India's fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is making the most of his time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru by sharing his experience with up-and-coming players from the country.

Bumrah shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram account earlier today (Sunday), in which he can be seen giving some valuable advice to youngsters. He mentioned how a few years back, he was also very eager to learn new things.

The speedster added that he relishes the opportunity to work with younger players, helping them progress by sharing his knowledge.

Jasprit Bumrah captioned the post:

"Not long ago, I was on the other side, learning, observing and grasping everything I could. Which is why it means a lot to me to be able to use the knowledge I have today to help youngsters along the way."

Bumrah is currently on the sidelines due to a back injury. He was ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 and is rehabilitating at the NCA. The seasoned campaigner will be hoping to regain his fitness soon, given that the all-important T20 World Cup 2022 is just around the corner.

India to take on Pakistan on Sunday

The Indian cricket team will next be seen in action on Sunday (September 4) when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022. The much-awaited match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Men in Blue have showcased stunning form in the continental event, securing comprehensive victories over Pakistan and Hong Kong in their league fixtures.

AsianCricketCouncil @ACCMedia1 extend their win streak against Pakistan?

Will Pakistan carry their sizzling form from Sharjah into this match?



The anticipation, the passion, the cheers, the bragging rights: IT IS ON!

@BCCI @TheRealPCB



#INDvPAK #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022 #Super4 #ACC Will Indiaextend their win streak against Pakistan?Will Pakistancarry their sizzling form from Sharjah into this match?The anticipation, the passion, the cheers, the bragging rights: IT IS ON! Will India 🇮🇳 extend their win streak against Pakistan? Will Pakistan 🇵🇰 carry their sizzling form from Sharjah into this match?The anticipation, the passion, the cheers, the bragging rights: IT IS ON! 🔥@BCCI @TheRealPCB #INDvPAK #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022 #Super4 #ACC https://t.co/YnIpxSX5Z4

However, they will be without talismanic all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the competition due to a knee injury. Axar Patel has replaced the 33-year-old in the Indian squad.

Here's India's complete squad for the tournament:

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee