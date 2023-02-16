"Mein barbaad hona chahta hoon" - Top 10 funny memes after Pak pacer Naseem Shah and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela's Instagram exchange goes viral

Young Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah recently received birthday wishes from Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela through the comments section in one of his Instagram posts.

After extending birthday wishes, the actress congratulated Shah for being conferred with an honorary DSP rank. Later, Naseem Shah responded to her comment by saying thank you.

Urvashi was previously in cricket-related news last month when she kept posting cryptic statuses on Instagram, mentioning the hospital in Mumbai where Rishabh Pant was receiving treatment after he suffered an accident in December.

Keeping all this in mind, fans expressed their reactions to Urvashi Rautela's latest Instagram exchange with Naseem Shah. Fans showcased their creative skills by compiling hilarious memes on the matter.

"As a child, I had been scared of policemen" - Naseem Shah after being conferred an honorary DSP

After becoming the honorary DSP of the Balochistan police, Naseem Shah expressed gratitude for the opportunity. Shah opened up that he used to be scared of police in his childhood but has understood their sacrifices and duties since growing up. He said (via The Indian Express):

"As a child, I had been scared of policemen. My parents would scare me by mentioning the police. However, as I have grown up. I have come to realise the sacrifices they make to keep us safe."

"They don’t just put their lives at risk for us, but I have a far more simple example of their service. Those appointed with us at the NCA stay awake at night to protect us. I cannot even function if I do not get a good night’s rest. I have immense respect for the police and am deeply grateful for their assistance."

The youngster is currently representing Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The Gladiators began their campaign with a loss against the Multan Sultans on Wednesday (February 15). Naseem bowled two overs and conceded only six runs in the contest.

