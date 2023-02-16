Create

"Mein barbaad hona chahta hoon" - Top 10 funny memes after Pak pacer Naseem Shah and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela's Instagram exchange goes viral

By Balakrishna
Modified Feb 16, 2023 22:53 IST
Fans react after Urvashi Rautela and Naseem Shah interact on Instagram.
Young Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah recently received birthday wishes from Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela through the comments section in one of his Instagram posts.

After extending birthday wishes, the actress congratulated Shah for being conferred with an honorary DSP rank. Later, Naseem Shah responded to her comment by saying thank you.

Urvashi was previously in cricket-related news last month when she kept posting cryptic statuses on Instagram, mentioning the hospital in Mumbai where Rishabh Pant was receiving treatment after he suffered an accident in December.

Keeping all this in mind, fans expressed their reactions to Urvashi Rautela's latest Instagram exchange with Naseem Shah. Fans showcased their creative skills by compiling hilarious memes on the matter.

Here are some of the best memes:

Yeh Kya Ho Raha😁🙀😁 @iNaseemShahFeeling Sad For @RishabhPant17 Bro🥲@UrvashiRautela Happy Birthday Naseem Shah 🎂🎉#NaseemShah | #UrvashiRautela #Naseembirthday | #ValentinesDay #14february #ChampionsLeague #PSL8 #PSL2023 https://t.co/tS3lnuigDF
Now who did this 🤣#UrvashiRautela #PSL8 #naseemshah https://t.co/i3OO3lwuCd
New bhabhi loading… #UrvashiRautela https://t.co/HgOIsebWmN
Urvashi pant ko thora wait to kr lia hota . #UrvashiRautela https://t.co/XqVRa4nrF4
Scane on hai Bhai ✌️🤭#UrvashiRautela #naseemshah https://t.co/Aq48RPiCKW
Urvashi to Naseem 🤐🤧🥹#UrvashiRautela #NaseemShah https://t.co/jNxon1LUpT
Scenes!! #UrvashiRautela #naseemshah https://t.co/eMY3qrPqjo

"As a child, I had been scared of policemen" - Naseem Shah after being conferred an honorary DSP

After becoming the honorary DSP of the Balochistan police, Naseem Shah expressed gratitude for the opportunity. Shah opened up that he used to be scared of police in his childhood but has understood their sacrifices and duties since growing up. He said (via The Indian Express):

"As a child, I had been scared of policemen. My parents would scare me by mentioning the police. However, as I have grown up. I have come to realise the sacrifices they make to keep us safe."
"They don’t just put their lives at risk for us, but I have a far more simple example of their service. Those appointed with us at the NCA stay awake at night to protect us. I cannot even function if I do not get a good night’s rest. I have immense respect for the police and am deeply grateful for their assistance."
Find a better policeman, we'll waitDSP Balochistan Police, Naseem Shah 👮#cricket https://t.co/eq7pbFJCX9

The youngster is currently representing Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The Gladiators began their campaign with a loss against the Multan Sultans on Wednesday (February 15). Naseem bowled two overs and conceded only six runs in the contest.

