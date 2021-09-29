WBBL 2021: Melbourne Renegades sign Jemimah Rodrigues for the upcoming season

The Melbourne Renegades have acquired the services of star Indian batter, Jemimah Rodrigues, for the upcoming edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

The forthcoming edition of the WBBL will commence on October 14. Rodrigues is the second overseas signing for the Renegades, after uncapped England all-rounder Eve Jones.

Speaking on the signing of Rodrigues, Renegades coach Simon Helmot said:

"Jemimah is an immensely talented young player, who is already making her mark on the world stage at 21. She was superb recently in The Hundred over in the UK ... she's is a dynamic player who can score quickly and to all parts of the ground,"

Rodrigues is a part of the Indian squad that is locking horns with Australia in a multi-format series. But she didn't get a chance to feature in the recently-concluded ODI leg. However, the Mumbai cricketer was in top-notch form during the inaugural season of The Hundred earlier this year.

The 21-year-old smashed 249 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 150.9, ending her campaign as the second-highest run-getter.

"I’m very excited to be here now and to be part of the Renegades'' - Jemimah Rodrigues

Speaking on her acquisition by the WBBL franchise, Jemimah Rodrigues said that she is looking forward to playing quality cricket and giving her best for the Renegades. Speaking to the Renegades' website, Rodrigues said:

"I’m very excited to be here now and to be part of the Renegades. I think for me, the main goal over here will be just to pull back and play cricket, play some good cricket and enjoy what I’m doing. I know when I do that and when I’m in that headspace, I’m able to give it my best,"

"The goal is whatever happens, I want to give it my 100 percent each and every time I’m on the field… and hopefully (we can win) the cup for the Re. I’m super excited, reallly looking forward to it, and there’s so much that I’m going to learn, I’m sure about that." Rodrigues added.

Jemimah Rodrigues is the latest Indian player to be signed by a BBL franchise in the last few days.

Earlier this week, the Sydney Thunder acquired the services of Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma, while the Sixers brought in Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav. Indian T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been signed by the Renegades. Young wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh has been snapped up by the Hobart Hurricanes.

The Melbourne Renegades will open their WBBL 2021 campaign against the Hobart Hurricanes at the Bellerive Oval on 16th October.

