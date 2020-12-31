Melbourne Stars' Adam Zampa handed a one-game ban for audible obscenity

Australian spinner Adam Zampa will serve a one-match ban in the Big Bash League after being found guilty of audible obscenity when his team Melbourne Stars faced off against Sydney Thunder recently.

Zampa's on-field remark was picked up by the stump mic. As a result, he will miss his side's upcoming BBL clash against the Hobart Hurricanes on January 2.

Cricket Australia released a statement earlier and said Adam Zampa had accepted his charges. The statement read:

"Melbourne Stars player Adam Zampa has been suspended for one KFC Big Bash League match after accepting a charge for an audible obscenity during his side’s match against the Sydney Thunder on December 29. Zampa was found guilty of a Level 1 offence under the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct and accepted a penalty of one suspension point and a $2500 fine."

After an excellent start to their BBL season, Melbourne Stars have suffered back-to-back losses, and they have slipped to the fifth spot on the points table. Adam Zampa's absence will undoubtedly be a big miss for captain Glenn Maxwell, who will be keen to turn things around after their recent slump.

Adam Zampa has taken 7 wickets in the ongoing BBL

Adam Zampa

Given his experience and the fact that he is an Australia regular in the limited-overs format, Melbourne Stars depend heavily on Zampa's spin bowling in the middle overs. The leg-spinner has picked up seven wickets in this campaign and is the highest wicket-taker in the Stars' history, with 60 scalps.

Adam Zampa's best performance this season came against Sydney Thunder in the Melbourne Stars' second game. The leg spinner returned with figures of 4-0-10-2, and the Stars won that tie by 22 runs while defending 169. Maxwell will now hope that the other bowlers in the Stars roster can step up to replace Zampa for the upcoming clash against Hobart Hurricanes.