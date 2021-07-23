Men's Hundred 2021: Trent Bridge, Nottingham pitch history and stats

The Men's Hundred 2021 will move to Nottingham this Sunday as Trent Rockets open their campaign against the Southern Brave.

Both teams have some big names in their respective squads. While the Rockets have the likes of Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Rashid Khan, Joe Root and Lewis Gregory in their squad, the visitors have roped in players like Jofra Archer, Devon Conway, Quinton de Kock, Chris Jordan and Danny Briggs for Men's Hundred 2021.

The pitch at Trent Bridge is a batting paradise. Recently, England and Pakistan played a T20I match at this venue, where both teams scored more than 200 runs. With Nottingham set to host its first match of the Men's Hundred 2021 on Sunday, here are some vital stats you need to know from the previous T20s played at the venue.

Stadium name: Trent Bridge

City: Nottingham

T20 matches played: 50

Matches won by teams batting first: 29

Matches won by teams batting second: 20

Matches tied: 1

Highest team score: 229/5 - Warwickshire vs. Nottinghamshire, 2021

Lowest team score: 90 - Leicestershire vs. Nottinghamshire, 2014

Average 1st innings score: 169

Which Trent Rockets players have performed well in T20s at Trent Bridge, Nottingham?

Alex Hales has fond memories of playing at Trent Bridge

Trent Rockets batsman Alex Hales has played one T20 international in Nottingham. He amassed 99 runs in that game against the West Indies at a strike rate of 145.59.

All-rounder Samit Patel has performed exceptionally well in T20 Blast matches at Trent Bridge this year. He scored 64 runs against Derbyshire and followed it up with an unbeaten 63 against Leicestershire. Patel also bowled a magical spell of 3/4 against Worcestershire.

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Arvind Sriram