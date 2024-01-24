"Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain" - Rahmanullah Gurbaz wins hearts of Indian fans with latest Instagram story

Afghanistan keeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz recently reacted to the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya by posting a story on his official Instagram handle.

Gurbaz shared his selfie on Wednesday, January 24, while using the popular song 'Mere Ghar Ram Aye Hai' by singer Jubin Nautiyal. The much-awaited consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya took place on January 22, delighting millions of devotees across the globe.

Expand Tweet

Rahmanullah Gurbaz also earned widespread praise for distributing money to the needy in Ahmedabad during the 2023 ODI World Cup. He silently placed currency notes next to those sleeping on the roads in the city.

It is worth mentioning that, apart from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, David Warner and Kevin Pietersen were other foreign cricketers who shared a congratulatory post for Indian fans to celebrate the inauguration of the Ram Temple.

Expand Tweet

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple was attended by several cricket stars, including Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Ravindra Jadeja, and Venkatesh Prasad.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is currently plying his trade for Dubai Capitals in ILT20 2024

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is representing the Dubai Capitals in the ongoing 2024 edition of the UAE's International League T20 (ILT20). The dynamic batter has scored 96 runs from two games at a strike rate of 181.13.

The 22-year-old dazzled the viewers with a scintillating 81-run knock in just 39 deliveries during his team's opening encounter against MI Emirates. His batting exploits helped the Capitals chase down the target of 160 runs with seven wickets in hand in just 16 overs.

Gurbaz was dismissed early in the subsequent clash against Sharjah Warriors, scoring just 14 runs before falling to Daniel Sams. Capitals suffered a five-wicket defeat in the encounter, falling to defend a 170-run total.

With one win and as many losses from two fixtures, the Capitals are currently placed second in the ILT20 2024 points table. They will next be seen in action on Thursday, January 25, as they take on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App