"Mere ko ek rupee ka nahi pata mere"- Harleen Deol gives honest reply when asked about thoughts on Income Tax rules ahead of WPL 2025

Gujarat Giants all-rounder Harleen Deol gave a fantastic reply when asked about her thoughts on the Income Tax rules. The annual budget by the Indian government came out a few days ago, sparking a discussion about the new Income Tax slabs on social media platforms.

Harleen Deol is one of the top-earning women's cricketers in the world. The Gujarat Giants retained her for ₹40 lakh ahead of the WPL 2025 season, while she also plays for India and has brand endorsement deals.

When asked about her thoughts on new Income Tax rules during a media interaction on the sidelines of Gujarat Giants' jersey launch event in Ahmedabad, Harleen replied:

"You want to know the truth, sir? Mere ko ek rupee ka nahi pata mere. [I don't know anything about my balance]. My dad looks after it, and the CA looks after it. It's okay sir (the tax)."

Trending

Expand Tweet

When further asked if the new income tax slabs are justified, Harleen responded:

"Bhagwaan Jaane sir. [God knows] I don't have any idea about it. If you are saying, there must be something."

"You can't just keep thinking that you have scored a hundred here" - Harleen Deol comments on playing WPL 2025 matches in Baroda

WPL 2025 will kick off in Baroda on February 14, with a battle between the Gujarat Giants and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Notably, Harleen Deol scored a century in an ODI against the West Indies in Baroda on December 24.

When asked if that knock would boost her confidence ahead of the Baroda leg in WPL, Harleen answered:

"You can't just keep thinking that you have scored a hundred here. You start from zero again. It is a positive for me, but you always start with zero."

Expand Tweet

Harleen missed a majority of WPL matches in 2024 owing to injury. The all-rounder is keen to make a big contribution and help the Gujarat-based franchise achieve success in WPL 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️