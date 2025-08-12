MI all-rounder in total disbelief as ball hits stumps but bails don’t dislodge during AUS vs SA 2025 2nd T20I [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Aug 12, 2025 20:01 IST
Australia v South Africa - T20 Series: Game 2 - Source: Getty
South Africa defeated Australia by 53 runs in the 2nd T20I (Source: Getty)

Mumbai Indians (MI) and South Africa all-rounder Corbin Bosch was left shocked when the ball hit the stumps but the bails remained intact during the second T20I against Australia. The match took place on Tuesday, August 12, at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin.

The incident occurred on the second ball of the 13th over of Australia’s innings. Bosch delivered a full ball on off, and Mitchell Owen attempted a big shot but missed. The ball struck the off-stump, lighting up the Zing bails, yet they remained firmly in place as the ball bounced through to the wicketkeeper. Bosch could only stand in disbelief at the unusual moment.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, chasing 219, skipper Mitchell Marsh scored 22, while Travis Head (5) and Cameron Green (9) fell early. Tim David kept the chase alive with a blistering 50 off just 24 balls, hammering four fours and four sixes.

Alex Carey added 26 in the middle order, but with little support from the rest, Australia crumbled to 165 all out in 17.4 overs, suffering a 53-run defeat. For the Proteas, Corbin Bosch and Kwena Maphaka picked up three wickets each.

Dewald Brevis’ explosive century steals the show for SA against AUS

Earlier in the game, after being put in to bat, South Africa’s top order faltered as skipper Aiden Markram (18), Ryan Rickelton (14), and Lhuan-dre Pretorius (10) departed cheaply. Dewald Brevis then teamed up with Tristan Stubbs to shift the momentum.

Brevis was on fire, blasting his fifty in just 25 balls and storming to a stunning maiden T20I hundred off only 41 deliveries. The duo tore into the hosts’ attack, adding 126 runs off 57 balls for the fourth wicket. Stubbs chipped in with 31 off 22, while Brevis remained unbeaten on a scintillating 125 from 56 balls, studded with 12 fours and eight sixes, as the Proteas piled up 218/7 in 20 overs.

