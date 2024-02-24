MI vs DC: What happened in yesterday’s match at WPL 2024?

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets in yesterday’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In a thrilling tournament opener, which lived up to all the hype, MI won off the last ball. With five needed off the last delivery, Sajeevan Sajana launched Alice Capsey for a maximum over long on to set off celebrations in the Mumbai camp.

Set to chase a challenging 172, MI got off to a disastrous start as Hayley Matthews (0) nicked Marizanne Kapp to the keeper. Yastika Bhatia (57 off 45) added 50 with Nat Sciver-Brunt before the latter was cleaned up for 19 by a yorker from Arundhati Reddy. Bhatia and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (55 off 34) kept Mumbai in the hunt, adding 56 for the third wicket.

Reddy, however, struck a crucial blow in the 14th over to end Bhatia’s resistance. The set MI batter attempted to smash a shortish delivery, but could get her timing right and was caught at deep midwicket. Amelia Kerr contributed a swift 24 off 18, but was knocked over by Shikha Pandey, while Pooja Vastrakar (1) also fell cheaply to Capsey.

At the other end, Harmanpreet kept MI in the hunt, finding key boundaries. She reached her fifty by slamming Annabel Sutherland for a maximum. The Mumbai skipper, however, was dismissed off the penultimate ball, caught at long on off Capsey. Sajana then came in and stunned Delhi with her first-ball six.

Alice Capsey’s 75 lifts DC to 171/5

Earlier, sent into bat after losing the toss, Delhi Capitals came up with a competent batting effort to post 171/5 on the board. DC lost Shafali Verma for 1, bowled off one that nipped back off the seam from Shabnim Ismail. Capsey (75 off 53) and skipper Meg Lanning (31 off 25) then added 64 for the second wicket.

The partnership was broken when Lanning sliced a full delivery outside off from Nat Sciver-Brunt to backward point. Capsey was then joined by Jemimah Rodrigues (42 off 24) and the two added a brisk 74 for the third wicket. Capsey's knock ended when she was trapped lbw by Kerr as she missed her reverse sweep.

Rodrigues was the next to go, caught behind as he looked to swing a short of length delivery from Nat Sciver-Brunt. Kapp (16 off 9) hit three fours in an impressive cameo before being stumped off the last ball of DC’s innings.

Who won Player of the Match in yesterday’s MI vs DC WPL 2024 match?

Nat Sciver-Brunt claimed two key wickets for MI. In the chase, keeper-batter Bhatia and skipper Harmanpreet scored fine fifties. While Bhatia hit eight fours and two sixes, the Mumbai captain struck seven fours and a six.

For DC, Capsey top-scored with 75 and claimed two wickets. Rodrigues contributed a vital 42, while Reddy impressed with 2/27.

Mumbai skipper Harmanpreet was named Player of the Match for his impressive knock under pressure.

