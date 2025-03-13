MI vs GG, WPL 2025 Eliminator: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Mumbai Indians (MI) are taking on Gujarat Giants (GG) in the WPL 2025 Eliminator at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The winner of this match will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final at the same venue on Saturday, March 15. Both MI and DC had 10 points at the end of the league stage. However, Delhi topped the points table and progressed directly to the final based on their net run rate.

Mumbai Indians missed out on the opportunity to progress directly to the finals as they went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 11 runs in their last league game. Bowling first, MI gave away 199 runs while taking only three wickets. In the chase, Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed 69 off 35. However, Mumbai Indians fell short of the target and were held to 188-9.

Gujarat Giants qualified for the WPL playoffs for the first time by finishing third in the points table. In their previous match, they went down to Mumbai Indians by nine runs despite Bharti Fulmali's attacking 61 off 25 balls. MI have a 6-0 record against GG in the head-to-head battle. As such, Gujarat will need to come up with something special to seal a berth in the WPL 2025 final.

Today's MI vs GG toss result

GG have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Ashleigh Gardner said:

"It's another fresh wicket. We did a lot of things right the other night. Didn't get the win, but taking a lot of positives from what we were able to do in the bowling innings."

Gujarat Giants have one forced change - Dani Gibson comes in for injured Deandra Dottin. For Mumbai Indians, Saika Ishaque replaces Parunika Sisodia.

MI vs GG - Today's match playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (w), Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (w), Kashvee Gautam, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Danielle Gibson, Phoebe Litchfield, Bharti Fulmali, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Meghna Singh

Today's MI vs GG pitch report

“The wicket is not green; it's a little brownish in color. There is decent amount of grass, but it is only to bind the wicket. There are patches where there is no grass, so it could be on the slower side. There is a little bit of moisture, but that probably will ease out as the match goes on. There could be some help for seamers in the powerplay.” - Mithali Raj

Today's MI vs GG match players list

Mumbai Indians squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari

Gujarat Giants squad: Beth Mooney (wk), Ashleigh Gardner (c), Kashvee Gautam, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Deandra Dottin, Bharti Fulmali, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra, Laura Wolvaardt, Danielle Gibson, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Sayali Satghare

MI vs GG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Ankita Guha, Kaushik Gandhi

TV umpire: Vrinda Rathi

Match Referee: GS Lakshmi

