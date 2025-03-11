MI vs RCB, WPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Mumbai Indians (MI) are taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 20 of WPL 2025 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 11. This will be the last game of the league stage. MI are currently second in the points table, with 10 points from seven matches. RCB are in last place, with only two wins from seven games.

Ad

Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants (GG) have already qualified for the WPL 2025 playoffs. However, a top-placed is finish is at stake for MI in their clash against RCB. A win on Tuesday will make them table-toppers, confirming a directly entry into the final for the inaugural champions. Delhi Capitals, who ended the league stage on 10 points, would then slip to second place.

Mumbai Indians will be playing their second match in as many days. On Monday, they beat GG by nine runs. Batting first, Mumbai notched up 179-6 as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur smashed 54 off 33 balls. Hayley Matthews (3-38), Amelia Kerr (3-34) and Shabnim Ismail (2-19) then starred with the ball as Mumbai survived the Bharti Fulmali (61 off 25) scare.

Ad

Trending

Today's MI vs RCB toss result

MI have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Harmanpreet Kaur said:

"I think chasing is a better option on this pitch. Every match we have shown the hunger."

Expand Tweet

Ad

MI are going in with an unchanged playing XI. For RCB, there are three changes - VJ Joshitha, Prema Rawat and Heather Graham are part of the playing XI.

MI vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (w), Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnim Ismail

Ad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat. VJ Joshitha

Today's MI vs RCB pitch report

“We are playing on the same pitch that we played last night. You can hardly see wear and tear here. It won't turn as much because it is still dry. Good carry as well. It has been rolled well so there will be decent bounce. The team who is batting first or chasing, everything is possible on this wicket.” - Natalie Germanos and Mithali Raj

Ad

Today's MI vs RCB match players list

Mumbai Indians squad: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari, Keerthana Balakrishnan

Expand Tweet

Ad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Charlotte Dean, Kim Garth, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Ekta Bisht, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nuzhat Parween, Heather Graham, Jagravi Pawar, Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ

MI vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Ankita Guha, Saiyed Khalid

TV umpire: Kaushik Gandhi

Match Referee: GS Lakshmi

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️