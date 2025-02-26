MI vs UPW, WPL 2025 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face UP Warriorz (UPW) in game 11 of WPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, February 26. Both teams have four points each. While Mumbai have won two out of three matches, the Warriorz have won two and lost two. Significantly, Deepti Sharma and co. are on a two-match winning streak.

MI beat defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by four wickets in their previous WPL 2025 match. Bowling first, they held RCB to 167-7 even as Ellyse Perry slammed 81 off 43 balls. In the chase, Mumbai got past the target in 19.5 overs. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (50 off 38), Nat Sciver-Brunt (42 off 21) and Amanjot Kaur (34* off 27) played key knocks.

UPW got the better of RCB via a Super Over in their previous match. Batting first, Bengaluru scored 180-6 as Perry again starred with 90* off 56. UPW, however, took the game into the Super Over as Sophie Ecclestone smacked 33 off 19. RCB needed to score nine runs to clinch the Super Over. However, Ecclestone bowled a great over to pull off a famous win for UPW.

MI vs UPW, WPL 2025: Telecast channel in India

In India, the live telecast of the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 match can be watched on the Star Sports network channels. As per a post on Star Sports' X handle, the match can be watched on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT). The toss in the MI vs UPW WPL 2025 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

MI vs UPW, WPL 2025: Live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the MI vs UPW Women's Premier League 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar. Fans can watch the live streaming on both the app and the website.

MI vs UPW: Head-to-Head record in the WPL

Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz have met five times in the WPL, with MI having a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head numbers. The last meeting between the two sides took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, with MI getting the better of UPW by a comprehensive margin of 42 runs.

