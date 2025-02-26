MI vs UPW, WPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Mumbai Indians (MI) are taking on UP Warriorz (UPW) in match number 11 of WPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, February 26. MI are in third position in the points table, with four points from three games. UPW are below them, with four points from four matches, but are on a two-match winning streak in the T20 league.

Mumbai Indians beat defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by four wickets in their previous match. Batting first, RCB posted 167-7 as Ellyse Perry slammed 81 off 43 balls. In the chase, Mumbai got over the line in 19.5 overs as Harmanpreet Kaur (50 off 38), Nat Sciver-Brunt (42 off 21) and Amanjot Kaur (34* off 27) played impressive knocks.

UPW stunned RCB in the Super Over in their previous WPL 2025 match. Batting first RCB, scored 180-6 as Perry again smashed 90* off 56. UPW managed to take the match into the Super Over as Sophie Ecclestone hammered 33 off 19. RCB needed only nine to win the Super Over, but Ecclestone, starred again, bowling a brilliant over to deny victory to RCB.

Today's MI vs UPW toss result

MI have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Harmanpreet Kaur said:

“First six overs, the bowlers are getting help. We have experienced fast bowlers bowling well in powerplay and want to give advantage to them.”

Mumbai Indians have made one change - Jintimani Kalita is playing is playing in place of Parunika Sisodia. UP Warriorz are going in with an unchanged playing XI.

MI vs UPW - Today's match playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita

UP Warriorz: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Uma Chetry (w), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud

Today's MI vs UPW pitch report

“It’s pitch number 8. The same one where UP Warriorz defended 178, the only game where a team has managed to defend. There's hardly been any dew. It's a good wicket-taking track and is quite green. A few cracks are opening, but nothing of danger to these teams. Get to that 170-180 mark and trust your bowlers.” - Murali Kartik and Stacy-Ann King

Today's MI vs UPW match players list

Mumbai Indians squad: Yastika Bhatia (w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Amandeep Kaur, Parunika Sisodia, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Akshita Maheshwari

UP Warriorz squad: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Uma Chetry (w), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud, Alana King, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Arushi Goel, Chamari Athapaththu, Poonam Khemnar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

MI vs UPW - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Kaushik Gandhi, Keyur Kelkar

TV umpire: Vrinda Rathi

Match Referee: Varsha Nagre

