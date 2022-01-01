"I think common sense would suggest bringing the whole competition to one city" - Michael Hussey on how BBL should combat the COVID outbreak 

Former Australian batter Michael Hussey has suggested that the Big Bash League (BBL) should look to shift the tournament to just one city. The ongoing tournament has been ravaged by COVID-19 with as many as 11 members testing positive across two franchises.

Melbourne Stars @StarsBBL



Once those results are known, we will be able to give you updated information about our upcoming fixtures on January 2nd and 3rd.



Thank you for your understanding Every @StarsBBL player who tested negative on Thursday has been PCR tested again this morning.Once those results are known, we will be able to give you updated information about our upcoming fixtures on January 2nd and 3rd.Thank you for your understanding #TeamGreen Every @StarsBBL player who tested negative on Thursday has been PCR tested again this morning.Once those results are known, we will be able to give you updated information about our upcoming fixtures on January 2nd and 3rd.Thank you for your understanding #TeamGreen💚

The contest between the Melbourne Stars and Perth Scrochers was postponed on Thursday. A coaching staff member from the Stars camp had contracted the virus.

Hussey vouched for the Victorian capital Melbourne to host the rest of the tournament, given that the city has four functional grounds.

Speaking with Michael Vaughan and Kath Loughnan during a pre-match panel. Hussey said:

“I think common sense would suggest bringing the whole competition to one city and I think it’s Melbourme.

“There are four really good grounds here in Melbourne… That way it gives you flexibility with the schedule. That way, if there is a team that has a few cases and that has to sit out, then you can chop and change the schedule.”

All venues in Melbourne should be available to host matches following the culmination of the Boxing Day Test. The Marvel Stadium was already in use as the Perth Scorchers' home venue. The move was employed due to Western Australia's state border regulations and strict quarantine norms.

Melbourne poses as the BBL's best last resort

Among the metropolitan cities in Australia, Brisbane and Adelaide do not have enough grounds to accommodate such a congested schedule. Hobart, which also lacks grounds, is not an option as they will host the fifth Ashes Test.

Contesting the remaining 33 matches in Sydney is a risky prospect given the spike in the number of cases of late.

Sydney Thunder @ThunderBBL



We are working with Cricket Australia and SA Health ahead of tonight’s



#BBL11 #ThunderNation sydneythunder.com.au/news/sydney-th… Sydney Thunder can confirm that four players have today tested positive to COVID-19.We are working with Cricket Australia and SA Health ahead of tonight’s @BBL game against the Strikers at Adelaide Oval. Sydney Thunder can confirm that four players have today tested positive to COVID-19.We are working with Cricket Australia and SA Health ahead of tonight’s @BBL game against the Strikers at Adelaide Oval.#BBL11 #ThunderNation sydneythunder.com.au/news/sydney-th…

Melbourne can bear the load of hosting the games of all eight franchises by distributing them among their four stadiums. The MCG, Marvel Stadium, St Kilda Cricket Ground and GMHBA Stadium could all be in use for the completion of the tournament.

Reports suggest discussions to move the tournament to Melbourne are only in its initial stages. Even if the plan is approved, there will be a dispute emerging with the hosting contracts with all of the other remaining venues.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava