MICT players go berserk as they clinch maiden SA20 title with dominant win over SEC in SA20 2025 final [Watch]

MI Cape Town (MICT) pulled off an incredible 76-run win over SunRisers Eastern Cape (SEC) in the SA20 2025 final in Johannesburg on February 8. It was MICT's maiden SA20 title after two seasons of unimaginable struggles.

Despite boasting an all-star lineup on paper, MICT finished at the bottom of the table in 2023 and 2024 before turning things around this season. They finished on top of the standings with seven wins in their nine completed games.

In the grand finale, MICT took it a level higher, scoring 181 in their 20 overs and bowling SEC out for a paltry 105 in the 19th over. Once the final wicket was picked up, the MICT dugout went berserk in celebrations, joining the 11 on the field.

Trending

Here is a video of the winning moment:

Expand Tweet

MICT's dominant win stopped SEC from pulling off a hat-trick of SA20 titles after their triumph in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Led by an inspired Rashid Khan, MICT brushed aside Paarl Royals in Qualifier 1 by 39 runs before the demolition of SEC in the final. The victory meant the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise has now won a title in all the global T20 leagues they participate in (6).

"I got a phone call ahead of the season that do you want to lead. I said yes" - MICT captain Rashid Khan

Expand Tweet

MICT skipper Rashid Khan was delighted with the side's dominant run to the SA20 2025 title. Following the victory, he recalled being asked about leading the side, to which he immediately provided his acceptance.

While the Afghanistan sensation missed last season due to injury, he returned to lead the side to ultimate glory. Talking about the same at the post-match presentation, Rashid said [quoted by Cricbuzz]:

"So, happy to be part of this bowling line up. Amazing to be back. Missed last year due to back injury. I got a phone call ahead of the season that do you want to lead. I said yes. This is the only franchise which has won every tournament. We have won the IPL, MLC, the ILT20 and now the SA20."

Rashid had a tournament to remember, picking up 12 wickets at an average of 21.58 and an economy of 7 in 11 outings. He was at his usual miserly best in the grand finale with figures of 1/19 in four overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️