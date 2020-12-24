Middlesex rope in Mujeeb Ur Rahman for Vitality Blast 2021

Middlesex have announced the signing of Afghanistan leg-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman for the upcoming season of the Vitality Blast.

"We’re thrilled to announce that @Mujeeb_R88, the world’s 2nd highest ranked T20 bowler, is back in pink for the 2021 @VitalityBlast," the club handle tweeted.

The young sensation will return to Lord's for the 2021 edition of the Vitality Blast. Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be available for selection from the first group stage match until the knockouts, if his team qualifies for it.

He had an exceptional 2019 season with the club and will hope to dominate games once more. The 19-year-old was happy to regroup with Middlesex again. Mujeeb Ur Rahman said:

"I had a very enjoyable time at Middlesex in 2019 and I am pleased to be coming back to play, especially at Lord's. Let's hope we can do well."

The Afghan mystery spinner picked up seven wickets from just 10 games during the 2019 edition of the league at an economy rate of 7.23.

His performances helped the side make it to the knockout stages before crashing out in the quarter-finals against Nottinghamshire.

Head Coach Stuart Law was pleased to regain the services of the No. 2 ranked T20 bowler in world cricket. He said:

“It’s great to have Mujeeb Ur Rahman with us again for the Blast. He’s the number 2 ranked bowler in T20 cricket, behind his countryman Rashid Khan, and brings great variety to our attack. A great bloke to have in our dressing room as well, we are really looking forward to welcoming Mujeeb back next season.”

Mujeeb Ur Rahman is expected to play a key role in the Vitality Blast 2021 for Middlesex, and will hope to get them past the group stage.

The dates & fixtures for the upcoming edition of the Vitality Blast will be released in due time.