"Might have to take it up to the match referee" - Naveed Nawaz unhappy with 3rd umpire's caught-behind decision in BAN vs SL 2nd T20I

Sri Lanka's assistant coach Naveed Nawaz has claimed that he considered taking the caught-behind decision against Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar to the match referee following the Lankans' defeat in the second T20I. Nawaz stated that the big screen showed a clear spike.

The incident occurred in the fourth over of Bangladesh's innings as Sarkar went for the pull against Binura Fernando. The left-handed batter decided to opt for the DRS after the on-field umpire gave it out. Despite a clear spike on replays, the third umpire overturned the call, saying there was a clear gap between the bat and the ball. The Sri Lankan cricketers weren't happy with the decision.

Speaking after the match, Naveed Nawaz said that the third umpire hardly had conclusive evidence to reverse the call. He was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz:

"The on-field umpire had given him out and I am sure the TV umpire got to have conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field umpire's decision. We haven't seen the footage or anything like that but it was clear that there was a spike, we saw it on the big screen and we might have to take it up to the match referee and see what actually happened there."

Sarkar went on to add 12 more runs to his tally and perished for 26 to start the run-chase of 166 with a 68-run opening stand. Bangladesh lost only two wickets before getting home in 18.1 overs.

"Any wicket is crucial" - Naveed Nawaz

Soumya Sarkar. (Image Credits: Getty)

Nawaz added that an early wicket could have given Sri Lanka a perfect head start.

"The footage that we have got on our screens were not enough to say anything but I am sure the TV umpire had evidence to overturn the decision. I mean it was a big issue and the first wicket and it could have given us a head start. Obviously on a track like this any wicket is crucial," he said.

The third and final T20I will be played in Sylhet on Friday, March 8, with the series currently leveled at 1-1.

