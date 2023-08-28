MiLC 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets Standings: Anthony Bramble and Saurabh Netravalkar top the charts - Updated After Match 55

Michigan Cricket Stars maintained their lead in the MiLC 2023 points table with three wins from four games after four matches took place in Minor League Cricket on August 27. In the first game of the day, New Jersey Stallions took on Empire State Titans, with the former winning by a hefty margin of 46 runs.

East Bay Blazers vs. Seattle Thunders was the next contest in MiLC 2023, with the former winning the game by four wickets after losing the toss in Tollgate Farm Park, Washington, USA.

Golden State Grizzlies and Socal Lashings went head to head next at the Woodley Cricket Field. Social Lashings batted first and could only manage a total of 128 runs in their 20 overs. The Grizzlies cruised to the target with four wickets in hand in 16.1 overs.

The final game of the day took place between Atlanta Fire and Atlanta Lightning. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Atlanta Lightning put up a total of 172. Atlanta Fire put up a good fight but fell short by 14 runs.

MiLC 2023 Most Runs List

Anthony Bramble of the Golden State Grizzlies now takes the top spot in the list with 201 runs in five games with a highest score of 78 runs.

Nicholas Kirton is second on the list of the Most Runs in MiLC 2023 with 198 runs in six games so far for the Michigan Cricket Stars. He has batted with an average of 66 and his highest score in the tournament has been 77. Kirton has scored two half-centuries so far in the tournament.

Ruben Clinton of Socal Lashings has overtaken Lahiru Milantha for the third spot in the highest run-getters list of MiLC 2023 with 191 runs in five games.

Lahiru Milantha has now slipped to the fourth spot on the list with 177 runs for the Silicon Valley Strikers in six games. He has averaged 29.5 in the tournament with two half-centuries and a highest score of 71 runs.

Jaskaran Malhotra is on the fifth spot in the MiLC 2023 most runs list. He has scored 148 runs in four games so far with an average of 37 and two half-centuries in the tournament so far.

MiLC 2023 Most Wickets List

Saurabh Netravalkar of the Silicon Valley Strikers has the most wickets in MiLC 2023 so far. Netravalkar has picked 13 wickets in six games so far for the Silicon Valley Strikers. He averages 8.38 with the ball and has an economy rate of 4.67.

Gayan Fernando is second on the list as he has managed to pick 12 wickets in four games for San Diego Surf Riders. He has done that with an average of 7.33 and an economy rate of 5.55.

Srinivasan Raghavan, Saad Zafar, and Gajanand Singh take the third, fourth, and fifth spots respectively. While Raghavan has picked 12 wickets, Zafar and Singh have picked 11 wickets each so far in the tournament.