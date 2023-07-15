MINY vs SFU, Match 2: Who won today’s match in MLC 2023?

Aaron Finch’s San Francisco Unicorns got off to a flying start in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023. They defeated Kieron Pollard’s MI New York by 22 runs at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

After being put in to bat first, the Unicorns got off to a poor start. They were reduced to 22 for three in 3.1 overs and were put under immense pressure by the MI bowlers. While Trent Boult got the wicket of Marcus Stoinis, South African paceman Kagiso Rabada dismissed Matthew Wade and Finn Allen.

Aaron Finch hit a six down the ground before leg-spinner Sarabjit Ladda accounted for his wicket. At 50 for the loss of four wickets in seven overs, the Unicorns needed an incredible turnaround. From there, Shadab Khan and Corey Anderson took charge.

The duo put on 129 runs for the fifth wicket to not only bail their team out of trouble but also put them in a position of command. Anderson, who once broke Shahid Afridi’s record for the fastest hundred in ODIs, smashed an unbeaten 91 off 52 balls with the help of four fours and seven sixes.

Shadab also played some exquisite shots to score 61 runs off 30 balls, taking the Unicorns to 215 for five in 20 overs. Tajinder Dhillon gave the Unicorns’ innings a finishing kick with a knock of 18 off 10.

Pollard’s valiant effort for MI goes in vain in MLC 2023 match

MI made a horrendous start to their run-chase as their USA Internationals, Monank Patel and Steven Taylor, got out cheaply. Nicholas Pooran was just starting to find his form when he top-edged one off Liam Plunkett into the hands of the English bowler.

With the required rate going up every ball, the onus was on Pollard and Tim David to keep their team in the hunt. Pollard tried his heart out and scored 48 runs off 27 balls, a knock featuring two fours and four sixes, but he too perished in a quest to up the ante.

Tim David went at around a run-a-ball for his first 20 runs before showcasing his power-hitting. He stayed not out on 53 runs off 28 balls, with four fours and as many sixes.

MINY vs SFU: Who won the Player of the Match award in MLC 2023 Match 2?

Corey Anderson was adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-winning knock.

The southpaw was a tad slow to start off but upped the ante later. He was on 20 off 20 before teeing off to get to his fifty in 36 balls.

The former New Zealand batter kept going after the bowling, making sure that the Unicorns set MI New York a massive target to chase down.