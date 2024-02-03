Misbah-ul-Haq:  "I don’t think even our local coaches want to work with the PCB"

Misbah-ul-Haq said on Saturday that neither foreign nor local coaches want to work with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) due to its 'haphazard' policies.

The PCB has had a very short turnover of coaches, especially in the men's team. The Mickey Arthur-led contingent was dropped within one year of taking over after the 2023 World Cup.

Former batter Mohammad Hafeez is currently the team director as well as the coach. Between the two tenures, there have been uncountable changes in the leadership of the board itself.

"If you look at the policies of the board, leave alone foreign coaches I don’t think even our local coaches want to work with the PCB," Misbah told reporters.

"Pakistan cricket should not be run in such a haphazard manner and we need to have long-term plans for the team management, selectors and grooming of players. Unfortunately in Pakistan a change in the board leadership changes everything," he said.

"I believe you can't make a good team or groom quality players if proper time is not given for this process. We need to look at the systems of some other countries who are successful," he added.

Misbah himself worked as the head coach and chief selector between 2019 and 2021, which also didn't reap any notable returns for the team.

"We should be among the front-runners" - Misbah-ul-Haq

On Pakistan's hopes for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA, he said they should be "front-runners".

"Our players are also used to conditions in the West Indies so we should be among the front-runners."

He also spoke about the raging debate on the importance of the Test format.

"You can say the popularity of T20 cricket has affected ODI cricket but Test format will go on," he said.

Pakistan recently lost 4-1 to New Zealand in an away T20I series and are now slated to face England in four T20Is from May 22.

