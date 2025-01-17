"Missed his century by just 92 runs" - Fans react sarcastically as Babar Azam departs cheaply in PAK vs WI 1st Test

Babar Azam failed to deliver with the bat on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and West Indies in Multan on Friday, January 17. The right-handed batter departed for just eight runs off 20 balls, caught by wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach off Jayden Seales.

The 30-year-old batter took a review despite getting a clear edge, which drew criticism from the fans on social media. Notably, Azam's failure came days after he scored a hat-trick of half-centuries in the two-match Test series in South Africa after going 19 innings without a fifty.

Fans on X trolled Babar for his failure against West Indies. One user wrote:

"Babar Azam missed his century by just 92 runs."

Trending

Another user wrote:

"Babar Azam: mein tou hun hi farigh review bhi le kr team ko bhi farigh krdunga (I am a waste and will do the same for the team as well by taking the review)."

A third user added:

"Why did Babar Azam take this review? DRS wasted! I cannot believe it."

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Before the ongoing game, Babar had amassed 427 runs in 13 innings against the West Indies, including five half-centuries.

Babar Azam and top 3 batters fail to deliver after winning the toss as West Indies dominate Bangladesh on Day 1

A clinical bowling display from the West Indies ensured they dominated Pakistan after they were asked to bowl first on Day 1 of the first Test.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 65/4, with Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan at the crease. Besides Azam, Seales also got rid of debutant Muhammad Hurraira and No. 4 batter Kamran Ghulam for single-digit scores. Meanwhile, Gudakesh Motie dismissed skipper Shan Masood for just 11 runs.

West Indies have not won a Test series in Pakistan since 1980/81. Pakistan won their last home series against the side from the Caribbean by a 2-0 scoreline in 2006/07.

Follow the PAK vs WI 1st Test live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️