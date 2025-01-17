"Missed his century by just 92 runs" - Fans react sarcastically as Babar Azam departs cheaply in PAK vs WI 1st Test

Babar Azam failed to deliver with the bat on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and West Indies in Multan on Friday, January 17. The right-handed batter departed for just eight runs off 20 balls, caught by wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach off Jayden Seales.
The 30-year-old batter took a review despite getting a clear edge, which drew criticism from the fans on social media. Notably, Azam's failure came days after he scored a hat-trick of half-centuries in the two-match Test series in South Africa after going 19 innings without a fifty.
Fans on X trolled Babar for his failure against West Indies. One user wrote:
"Babar Azam missed his century by just 92 runs."
Another user wrote:
"Babar Azam: mein tou hun hi farigh review bhi le kr team ko bhi farigh krdunga (I am a waste and will do the same for the team as well by taking the review)."
A third user added:
"Why did Babar Azam take this review? DRS wasted! I cannot believe it."
Here are a few more reactions:
Before the ongoing game, Babar had amassed 427 runs in 13 innings against the West Indies, including five half-centuries.
Babar Azam and top 3 batters fail to deliver after winning the toss as West Indies dominate Bangladesh on Day 1
A clinical bowling display from the West Indies ensured they dominated Pakistan after they were asked to bowl first on Day 1 of the first Test.
At the time of writing, the hosts were 65/4, with Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan at the crease. Besides Azam, Seales also got rid of debutant Muhammad Hurraira and No. 4 batter Kamran Ghulam for single-digit scores. Meanwhile, Gudakesh Motie dismissed skipper Shan Masood for just 11 runs.
West Indies have not won a Test series in Pakistan since 1980/81. Pakistan won their last home series against the side from the Caribbean by a 2-0 scoreline in 2006/07.
