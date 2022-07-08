"Mission accomplished" - Krunal Pandya shares video of himself distracting Agastya during his first haircut

Krunal Pandya recently uploaded a reel on his Instagram account, where he could be seen distracting his nephew Agastya during his first haircut. Hardik Pandya is on national duty now so Krunal helped Natasa Stankovic get Agastya's first haircut done.

Young kids cry a lot during their first haircuts. To ensure that Agastya Pandya did not focus much on the procedure, Krunal tried his best to distract him when the barber cut his hair.

Sharing the reel on Instagram earlier today, Krunal wrote in the caption:

"Mission accomplished! First haircut for our little pumpkin!"

Agastya's father Hardik Pandya dropped a couple of hearts in the comments box. The video has gone viral on Instagram, gaining more than 100,000 likes inside three hours. It has received more than 400 comments while more than a million people have watched the reel on Instagram.

Krunal Pandya will soon play for Warwickshire in the Royal London Cup

Krunal Pandya made his ODI debut for India last year against England.

Krunal played an integral role in Lucknow Super Giants' success earlier this year during IPL 2022. Surprisingly though, he did not receive a spot in the Indian squad for the T20Is against South Africa, Ireland and England as well as the ODIs against West Indies.

Pandya will soon return to the field in the Royal London Cup, where he will play for Warwickshire. He inked a deal with the county side recently and will play at least eight matches for them.

It will be exciting to see how Krunal performs in the English conditions. If he impresses the selectors in the Royal London Cup, Pandya could book a place in the Indian squad for the forthcoming matches. The Royal London Cup will start on August 2 and conclude on September 17.

