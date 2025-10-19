Mitchell Marsh comes up with hilarious reaction after consuming pickle juice during AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI [Watch]

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh let out a hilarious reaction after consuming pickle juice in the drinks break during the first ODI against India at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday. The West Australian was clearly not impressed by the drink and came up with some hilarious expressions, leaving the commentators amused.The moment occurred during the drinks break as the star cricketer had some cramps to deal with, and his teammates came out with some drinks. With the West Australian removing his helmet to take a sip of the pickle juice, he disliked it and seemingly asked one of them:&quot;What's in that?&quot;Watch the below video:At the post-game presentation, the 33-year-old reacted to those expressions and said:&quot;I thought that was the sugar carpings. So, that was awful. But it fixed my cramps. So, whatever company from it was, it was great.&quot;The right-handed batter played a mature and unbeaten knock of 46 as Australia took a 1-0 lead with a seven-wicket victory. It was also the hosts' first ODI victory at the venue in four attempts.Mitchell Marsh and co. restricted India to 136 in rain-affected contestMitchell Marsh signs autographs for fans. (Credits: Getty)Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the toss fell in Marsh's favor as he opted to field first, given the weather radar. Contrary to expectations, Rohit Sharma (8) and Virat Kohli (0) fell cheaply on their international return. Shubman Gill perished for 10 to Nathan Ellis as the tourists crashed to 25/3.Regular rain interruptions broke the batters' rhythm as India failed to get any sort of momentum. After the contest got cut down to 26 overs, KL Rahul (38) and Axar Patel (31) produced some big hits. Nitish Kumar Reddy struck two maximums in the final over to lift the Men in Blue to 136/9. Josh Hazlewood, Mitch Owen, and Matthew Kuhnemann picked up two scalps each.While Marsh stayed unbeaten on 46, Josh Philippe (37) and Matt Renshaw (21*) also did well in their roles. The two sides will play the second ODI on Thursday, October 23, in Adelaide.