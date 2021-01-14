Mitchell Marsh sidelined from bowling in the BBL due to injury, hopes to return later as a batsman

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of bowling further in the ongoing Big Bash League. The Perth Scorchers star suffered a moderate grade strain on his left side in Tuesday's nine-wicket win against the Hobart Hurricanes.

Marsh pulled out of the attack after just three balls in his spell and was substituted at the halfway stage by the Scorchers. There is no comeback date fixed for Mitchell Marsh, but the Perth Scorchers' management team are hopeful that the 29-year-old will return later in the tournament as a batsman.

WACA sports science manager Nick Jones gave an update on Mitchell Marsh and said:

"Mitch will begin a short rehabilitation period and return as a batter when ready later in the tournament. We do not expect that Mitch will be ready to return as a bowler for the remainder of the BBL."

Not too long ago, Mitchell Marsh had to pull out of the IPL as he suffered an injury while bowling against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The all-rounder didn't play any further part in the Indian T20 tournament after that setback.

The Perth Scorchers are currently in red-hot form as they have won five games on the bounce including a thumping nine-wicket win against the Hobart Hurricanes recently. The Scorchers are third in the BBL points table, 9 points behind table-toppers the Sydney Sixers.

Oh no! 🤕 Mitch Marsh has pulled up sore and left the field after just three balls... #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/q2dlPfWZV9 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2021

Mitchell Marsh's BBL season so far

The all-rounder's absence will undoubtedly be a significant setback for the Perth-based outfit. They have already lost Ashton Agar for the rest of the tournament through an injury.

Advertisement

Marsh made some sizeable contributions to the Scorchers as he recently played a knock of 57 off 27 balls against the Sydney Sixers, which helped them to an 86-run win over the defending champions. Marsh has scored 187 runs at a strike rate of 136.4, which includes two half-centuries in this BBL. On the bowling front, he has picked four wickets.

It is not all doom and gloom for the Scorchers in terms of injuries as they have had some positive news recently. T20 specialist Colin Munro has recovered from a minor quad injury and is expected to be available for the upcoming clash against the Sydney Sixers.